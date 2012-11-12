Money issues to dominate THIS WEEK

Negotiations on next year's EU budget and how to pay around €9 billion in bills from 2012 will take centre-stage this week after discussions on the issue collapsed on Friday evening.

Member states and MEPs are due to revisit the issue once more on Tuesday. At midnight a special conciliation period for the talks expires.

The European Parliament wants an increase of 6.9 percent for the 2013 budget. Member states, busily cutting public spending at home, have baulked and say they wi...