This WEEK in the European Union

This week will be dominated by several economy and finance-related events.
It starts with EU's finance ministers meeting in Luxembourg on Tuesday, with a regular gathering of eurozone ministers on the eve of the Ecofin.
The eurogroup is due to debate trade performance in the euro area and further developments in the financial markets following the credit crisis and the mounting tensions over the stronger euro among businesses.
The full economic council - representing 27 me...
