Ad
euobserver
UK leader May will trigger Article 50 this week (Photo: Prime minister's office)

UK to file EU divorce This WEEK

Agenda
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European People's Party (EPP) will hold its annual party congress on Wednesday (29 March), and a dedicated website is counting down to the day the EU's centre-right party meets in Malta.

Incidentally, the online counter is also counting down to the day when the United Kingdom will officially announce to its fellow EU member states that it is leaving the bloc.

UK prime minister Theresa May will trigger Article 50 of the EU treaty on Wednes...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Related articles

EU 'ready' for UK to trigger exit process
EU's Article 50: the rules for Brexit
US reassures Europe on Nato and Russia, again
Who decides when to pull the Article 50 trigger?
UK leader May will trigger Article 50 this week (Photo: Prime minister's office)

Tags

Agenda
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections