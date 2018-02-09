Spitzenkandidaten debate takes centre stage This WEEK

School's out in Belgium starting Monday (12 February), and so is the European Parliament, which enjoys a "green week", when MEPs supposedly touch base with their constituency at home.
Many will take the opportunity to take a break, slowing down the EU machinery for a week.
But not European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker, who will join Brussels reporters on Valentine's Day (14 February). Journalists will not have to endure the day of love "alone", quipped Mina Andreeva, spoke...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
