Ad
euobserver
The European Public Prosecutor's Office will look at offences affecting the EU's budget (Photo: Images_of_Money)

EU to propose public prosecutor this WEEK

Agenda
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission will outline its plans for a European Public Prosecutor's Office next week.

EU commissioner for justice Viviane Reding, along with EU tax and anti-fraud commissioner Aldiras Semeta, will present the proposal on Wednesday.

The office will be in charge of investigating, prosecuting, and bringing to justice those suspected of defrauding EU money.

Commission spokeswoman Pia Ahrenkilde Hansen said it would be set up using existing resources.

The prop...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Youth unemployment tops EU agenda this WEEK
The European Public Prosecutor's Office will look at offences affecting the EU's budget (Photo: Images_of_Money)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections