EU to propose public prosecutor this WEEK

The European Commission will outline its plans for a European Public Prosecutor's Office next week.
EU commissioner for justice Viviane Reding, along with EU tax and anti-fraud commissioner Aldiras Semeta, will present the proposal on Wednesday.
The office will be in charge of investigating, prosecuting, and bringing to justice those suspected of defrauding EU money.
Commission spokeswoman Pia Ahrenkilde Hansen said it would be set up using existing resources.
The prop...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.