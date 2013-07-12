EU to propose public prosecutor this WEEK

The European Commission will outline its plans for a European Public Prosecutor's Office next week.

EU commissioner for justice Viviane Reding, along with EU tax and anti-fraud commissioner Aldiras Semeta, will present the proposal on Wednesday.

The office will be in charge of investigating, prosecuting, and bringing to justice those suspected of defrauding EU money.

Commission spokeswoman Pia Ahrenkilde Hansen said it would be set up using existing resources.

The prop...