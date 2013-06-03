Ad
euobserver
Mimica's (c) little portfolio covers everything from online gambling to Chinese toys (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Croatia's EU commissioner to face MEPs' questions

EU Political
by Augustin Palokaj, Brussels,

From 1 July, the European Commission is to have 28 members. But Croatia's nominee has to get through MEPs' question first.

Deputies from the consumer protection and environment committees will hear from the career politician - Neven Mimica, who is slated to become commissioner for consumer policy - on Tuesday (4 June) morning.

He is in a good position to persuade them that he has enough knowledge of the dossier and of European Parliament procedure to go forward.

He also ha...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Survey: Croatia and Slovenia most corrupt in EU
Abysmal turnout in Croatia's EU vote
Croatians say Yes to EU accession
Mimica's (c) little portfolio covers everything from online gambling to Chinese toys (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections