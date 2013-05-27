Ad
euobserver
Top EU officials with Yanukovych (c) in Brussels (Photo: president.gov.ua)

EU should target Ukraine oligarchs to stimulate reform

EU & the World
Opinion
by Taras Kuzio, Brussels,

The Cox-Kwasniewski commission - composed of former EU parliament chief Patrick Cox and former Polish president Alexander Kwasniewski - is in Kyiv on 26-28 May to check on progress in Ukraine's bid to meet EU reform demands.

If it does its homework on EU benchmarks, the Union aims to sign an Association Agreement and free trade pact with Ukraine at a summit in Vilnius in November.

In the meantime, Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych has sought to stress Ukraine’s geopolitical ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU adopts legal basis for Ukraine treaty
Gazprom welcome to co-own Ukraine gas pipes, EU says
EU countries split on Ukraine treaty
Top EU officials with Yanukovych (c) in Brussels (Photo: president.gov.ua)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections