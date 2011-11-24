Critics cry foul after EU 'stress tests' give all clear to nuclear plants

Nuclear power plants in Europe are in good enough shape to withstand a Fukushima-type scenario, the European Commission has indicated amid scathing criticism from environmental groups.
Presenting preliminary findings on Thursday (24 November) of a series of so-called "stress tests" requested by national governments after an earthquake and tsunami in March triggered nuclear meltdown in Japan, commission officials said safety margins could be improved but the bloc's 143 plants are safe to...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here