COP29, last commissioner grillings, 2025 budget cuts in focus This WEEK

UN climate talks in Baku, Azerbaijan, kick off on Monday (11 November) — though notably absent will be several key global leaders, raising questions about the summit's impact.
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is not expected to attend, because of the hearings and appointments of her new executive, while US outgoing president Joe Biden and Bra...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.