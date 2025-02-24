German election and Macron-Trump meeting on Ukraine in focus This WEEK

After elections in Germany this Sunday (23 February), with results showing a clear lead by the conservative bloc led by Friedrich Merz, Europe’s largest economy is expected to be mired in political coalition wrangling for weeks or even months to come.
The timing couldn’t be worse, as Europe struggles to assert its global leadership, especially ...
Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
