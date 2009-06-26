Ad
euobserver
Sweden will take over the EU presidency from the Czech Republic on 1 July (Photo: Swedish government website)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Elitsa Vucheva,

This week, Sweden takes over the rotating EU presidency from the Czech Republic for six months. Meanwhile, the German Constitutional Court is to announce its verdict on whether the Lisbon Treaty is compatible with German law.

The Swedish EU presidency will start on Wednesday (1 July) and last until 31 December. The full European Commission is to travel to Stockholm to meet with the Swedish government for the occasion.

Stockholm has already indicated it expects a "difficult" six-mo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda
Sweden will take over the EU presidency from the Czech Republic on 1 July (Photo: Swedish government website)

Tags

Agenda
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections