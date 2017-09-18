German vote and Brexit speech This Week

The walk-up to Angela Merkel's likely re-election and Theresa May's Brexit speech dominate European affairs this week.

Chancellor Merkel will be seeking a fourth term in office when Germans vote on Sunday (24 September).

She is looking likelier to win with each day that passes, amid a 17-point lead on her main contender, former European Parliament president Martin Schulz, in the latest polls.

Merkel is the author of the EU's conservative economic and open migration polic...