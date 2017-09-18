Ad
Merkel leads Schulz by 17 points (Photo: Aleksandra Eriksson)

German vote and Brexit speech This Week

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The walk-up to Angela Merkel's likely re-election and Theresa May's Brexit speech dominate European affairs this week.

Chancellor Merkel will be seeking a fourth term in office when Germans vote on Sunday (24 September).

She is looking likelier to win with each day that passes, amid a 17-point lead on her main contender, former European Parliament president Martin Schulz, in the latest polls.

Merkel is the author of the EU's conservative economic and open migration polic...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

