EU debate goes to Strasbourg as defence and migration top agenda This WEEK

On the heels of a frenetic week where EU leaders rallied around a Ukraine abandoned by the United States, the European Union will be seeking to iron out further details on defence, security and migration.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
