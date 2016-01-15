Poland steals EU spotlight This WEEK

Poland will steal the headlines this week, with Polish president Andrzej Duda in Brussels on Monday (18 January) and prime minister Beata Szydlo in Strasbourg on Tuesday, amid a storm on rule of law.

Duda will meet EU Council president Donald Tusk, who’s keeping quiet because, as a former Polish PM, he’s too close to the issue.

But Szydlo will face down her party’s, Law and Justice’s (PiS), biggest critics in plenary.

The parliament president, Martin Schulz, has said PiS r...