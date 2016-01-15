Ad
PiS, among other plans, is to sack all state TV and Radio journalists, then rehire just the ones it likes (Photo: ECR group)

Poland steals EU spotlight This WEEK

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Poland will steal the headlines this week, with Polish president Andrzej Duda in Brussels on Monday (18 January) and prime minister Beata Szydlo in Strasbourg on Tuesday, amid a storm on rule of law.

Duda will meet EU Council president Donald Tusk, who’s keeping quiet because, as a former Polish PM, he’s too close to the issue.

But Szydlo will face down her party’s, Law and Justice’s (PiS), biggest critics in plenary.

The parliament president, Martin Schulz, has said PiS r...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

