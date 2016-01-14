Ad
euobserver
Faull: 'Political will to settle the issue is pretty strong' (Photo: europeanbusinesssummit)

No issue in UK talks resolved yet, EU negotiator says

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

A deal on EU reforms with Britain in February is possible but one should "not put money on it,” the European Commission’s chief negotiator said on Thursday (14 January).

Although "the political will to settle the issue is pretty strong" from all parties involved in the talks, "there are still difficult issues remaining to be resolved", Jonathan Faull told MEPs in Brussels on the constitutional affairs committee.

Faull, a British former commisssion spokesman and director general fo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Member states gain time in UK talks
Hungary open to UK deal if it avoids discrimination
Cameron asks Germans to help keep Britain in EU
Faull: 'Political will to settle the issue is pretty strong' (Photo: europeanbusinesssummit)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections