EU goes on holiday as new UK PM arrives This WEEK

After the parliament (narrowly) approved Ursula von der Leyen as the new president of the European Commission, the EU effectively goes on holiday from next week, as Brussels empties out with thousands of officials and politicians leaving for a summer holiday.

But work will still go on in some corners of the EU institutions.

EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker will meet next week with von der Leyen, a commission spokesperson said Friday, without giving an exact date.

