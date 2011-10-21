This WEEK in the European Union

Billed by the G20 last week as the summit to save the euro, EU leaders will in Brussels on Sunday (23 October) try to bridge divisions between Germany and France on how to stop Greece and Italy from bringing down the single currency.
Germany at the last minute split the meeting in two - a debate on Sunday and a follow-up event to make decisions on Wednesday.
The move forced EU Council President Herman Van Rompuy to cancel an EU-China summit mid-week. He called China's Wen Jiabao o...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
