Ad
euobserver
The EU commission will publish an overhaul of its data protection rules on Wednesday (Photo: The Planet)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Budapest is expected to remain at the centre of EU news this week following a Hungary-dominated last few days in which Brussels started legal action against three Hungarian laws and raised concerns about media pluralism.

Viktor Orban's centre-right government has been given one month - instead of the usual two - to respond to the concerns, but it has already sent a conciliatory letter to the commission indicating that it believes Brussels's concerns can easily be put to rest.

The ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Related articles

Hungary's climbdown not good enough for MEPs
Future EU bail-outs only for treaty signatories, new draft says
The EU commission will publish an overhaul of its data protection rules on Wednesday (Photo: The Planet)

Tags

Agenda
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections