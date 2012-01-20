This WEEK in the European Union

Budapest is expected to remain at the centre of EU news this week following a Hungary-dominated last few days in which Brussels started legal action against three Hungarian laws and raised concerns about media pluralism.
Viktor Orban's centre-right government has been given one month - instead of the usual two - to respond to the concerns, but it has already sent a conciliatory letter to the commission indicating that it believes Brussels's concerns can easily be put to rest.
The ...
