This WEEK in the European Union

This week will see the EU preparing itself for the detailed negotiations on the new reform treaty at the so-called Inter Governmental Conference (IGC) starting on 23 July, which the current Portuguese EU presidency wants wrapped up by October.
Portuguese foreign affairs minister Luis Amado – who will launch the technical negotiations – will speak in the European Parliament's constitutional affairs committee on Tuesday (17 July) together with the former president of the Convention, who d...
