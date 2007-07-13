Ad
euobserver
There were secret prisons in Europe, the report says which MEPs will discuss this week (Photo: Council of Europe)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Helena Spongenberg,

This week will see the EU preparing itself for the detailed negotiations on the new reform treaty at the so-called Inter Governmental Conference (IGC) starting on 23 July, which the current Portuguese EU presidency wants wrapped up by October.

Portuguese foreign affairs minister Luis Amado – who will launch the technical negotiations – will speak in the European Parliament's constitutional affairs committee on Tuesday (17 July) together with the former president of the Convention, who d...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda
There were secret prisons in Europe, the report says which MEPs will discuss this week (Photo: Council of Europe)

Tags

Agenda
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections