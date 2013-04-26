EU economic forecasts out next WEEK

The European Commission will next Friday (3 May) unveil its latest forecast for economic growth and employment in EU countries.
A number of member states - chief among them France and Spain - are struggling to live up to EU obligations to cut debt as their economies tank.
The commission figures will underpin its country-specific financial recommendations due at the end of May.
Earlier in the week on Monday, the commission's "task force" on Greece - a group of 50-or-so exp...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
