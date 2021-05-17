Ad
euobserver
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said EU ministers on Tuesday "will coordinate and discuss how the EU can best contribute to end the current violence" (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Israel-Palestine and travel certificates in focus This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Escalating Israeli-Palestinian violence will be on everyone's mind as the week kicks off after a long weekend break in the EU bubble.

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza destroyed several homes on Sunday (16 May), killing 42 Palestinians, including 10 children, health officials said, as militants fired rockets at Israel on the seventh day of fighting.

The Israeli military said the civilian casualties were unintentional, as its jets attacked a tunnel system used by militants, which colla...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Brussels wants to ease travel into EU for vaccinated tourists
EU and US urge Israel to defuse Jerusalem violence
MEPs: EU travel certificate must put end to 'patchwork' rules
EU impunity for Israel creating 'horror' in Gaza
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said EU ministers on Tuesday "will coordinate and discuss how the EU can best contribute to end the current violence" (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections