Israel-Palestine and travel certificates in focus This WEEK

Escalating Israeli-Palestinian violence will be on everyone's mind as the week kicks off after a long weekend break in the EU bubble.

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza destroyed several homes on Sunday (16 May), killing 42 Palestinians, including 10 children, health officials said, as militants fired rockets at Israel on the seventh day of fighting.

The Israeli military said the civilian casualties were unintentional, as its jets attacked a tunnel system used by militants, which colla...