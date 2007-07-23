Ad
EU foreign ministers are expected to endorse a plan to send a peace-keeping mission to Chad to protect refugee from bordering Sudan (Photo: USAID)

This WEEK in the European Union

by Helena Spongenberg,

This week starts with two important meetings, with the foreign affairs ministers' gathering as well as the launch of the Inter Governmental Conference (IGC) set to negotiate the new reform treaty - both taking place in Brussels on Monday before the summer holiday season kicks in.

EU foreign ministers are expected to endorse a plan to send a six to 12-month peace-keeping mission with 1,500 to 3,000 troops to protect refugee camps in Chad bordering Sudan's western Darfur region.

