This WEEK in the European Union

Lehman Brothers - the collapse of the investment bank in 2008 heralded the start of the crisis (Photo: sachab)

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Commission will on Wednesday (6 June) unveil its proposal for a "banking union" designed to restore confidence in the euro.

The package is expected to include EU-level banking supervision, a eurozone-level fund for handling failed banks and a eurozone-level deposit guarantee fund.

Greek and Spanish deposit-holders are moving hundreds of billions of euros from local banks to safe havens in case Greece returns to the drachma or Spain asks for a bail-out, with perilous ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

