Ad
euobserver
The EU hopes blending public and private money will pay for infrastructure projects (Photo: F H Mira)

Analysis

Juncker plan is not new: How the EU fell in love with 'blending'

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

It used to be that every European government had at least one public works project that it was responsible for.

Having roads, buildings and power stations named after them was one of the few tangible legacies that politicians could leave to prove that they did something more than simply pushing paper at their ministerial desks.

The demand for investment certainly hasn’t gone away. But the appetite of governments across the world to fund such projects themselves has.

Instead...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Analysis

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

MEPs worried about EU development spending
EU lays out investment priorities for Juncker plan
The EU hopes blending public and private money will pay for infrastructure projects (Photo: F H Mira)

Tags

Analysis

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections