Tuesday

14th Sep 2021

  1. News
  2. Climate Change

Exclusive

EU mulling rules to stop import of 'deforestation' products

  • Indonesia is one of the biggest exporters of palm oil, which is used for a variety of products, including biodiesel, shampoos and liquid detergents (Photo: CIFOR)

By

Listen to article

The European Commission is planning to ask companies selling products in the EU such as palm oil, soya or coffee to prove that they are not contributing to deforestation, a leaked document shows.

As part of its overall climate agenda, the EU aims to curb forest degradation, driven by European consumption of various commodities, with a mixed system of "tiered due diligence".

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The new law, expected to be published in December, will be based on a system that will categorise countries into "low, standard and high" risks of deforestation, according to the impact assessment of the new regulation, seen by EUobserver.

The level of risk of the country of production will then determine due diligence obligations for companies selling their products on the EU's internal market - meaning "simplified due diligence duties" for low risk and "enhanced scrutiny" for high risk.

The leaked document, however, falls short of clarifying such differences.

The assessment of countries, which will be publicly available and based on scientific data, will be combined with "a list of contravening operators," such as exporters found to have breached rules under the regulation.

Nevertheless, this approach is seen as "problematic" by environmentalists, who foresee loopholes in its implementation.

"This benchmarking approach is problematic because it applies less due diligence to countries considered 'green' - opening the way for goods which have been produced on illegally deforested land, or which are the result of human rights violations, to be laundered through them," Nicole Polsterer from the NGO Fern told EUobserver.

"Strict due diligence requirements should be the norm, and no exemptions for goods from certain countries should be granted," she added.

The leaked document also notes that there is the risk that "unsustainable production activities would either be transferred to other commodities not in the scope of the regulation, or by switching to less discerning markets".

Other green groups, meanwhile, are warning that the EU Commission's plans lack adequate penalties to deter companies from breaking the rules.

Rubber and maize excluded

EU deforestation focus is concentrated on beef, wood, palm oil, soya, coffee, cocoa, rubber and maize - but the law is expected to cover only the first six products.

For Greenpeace campaigner Sini Eräjää, rubber, leather, meat (other than beef), and maize are "big omissions" among the list of commodities.

That is particularly the case for rubber since its embodied deforestation is estimated to be as much as from palm oil or soy - with annual imports accounting for €17.6bn.

However, according to the leaked document, "including these two commodities in the scope would require a very large effort, with little return in terms of curbing deforestation driven by EU consumption".

The world has lost around 420 million hectares of forest since 1990, mainly in Africa and South America, due to the expansion of agriculture activities dedicated to products such as soy, palm oil or cocoa.

And the EU is among the world's largest importers of tropical deforestation, being responsible for about 7 to 10 percent of it associated with international trade.

However, it is predicted that the amount of deforestation associated with EU imports will increase - with a rate of between 300,000 and 600,000 hectares per year by 2030. This area is equivalent to more than 560,000 football fields.

Narrow definition

Green groups have also slammed the upcoming proposal for using a "narrow definition of forests," leaving savannas like the Cerrado, wetlands like the Pantanal and other ecosystems out of the legal scope.

That is particularly a problem for areas like Brazilian Pantanal wetlands and Cerrado savannas, which are under pressure due to the increasing production of soy and meat.

"If this law does not extend its protection to wetlands, savannas, peatlands and others, then consumption in Europe will continue to devastate natural areas that provide livelihoods for Indigenous People, homes for countless species and essential defence against climate breakdown," Eräjää added.

Meanwhile, all the UN assessed pathways that limit global warming to 1.5 degrees or well below 2 degrees include different combinations of reforestation, afforestation, reduced deforestation, and bioenergy to restore these ecosystems.

Site Section

  1. Climate Change

Related stories

  1. Amazon deforestation and the EU-Mercosur trade deal
  2. Deforestation and the failure of EU self-regulation
  3. Brussels proposes EU anti-deforestation fund
  4. EU environment chief concerned by deforestation in Brazil

Opinion

Amazon deforestation and the EU-Mercosur trade deal

Regrettably, it seems that the EU has turned a blind eye to deforestation in the Amazon. So much so that over 400 NGOs are pushing 'Stop EU-Mercosur', to derail the free trade agreement with South America.

Opinion

Deforestation and the failure of EU self-regulation

As climate protests grow, Brazil's forests disappear at the rate of two football pitches a minute, and a summer of European heat raises the temperature, will new pledges from the EU on deforestation make the cut?

Brussels proposes EU anti-deforestation fund

The European Commission wants the EU to support international work to cut deforestation around the world by 50 percent by 2020, with proposals to aside CO2 emissions trading cash to pay for forest preservation in the third world.

EU environment chief concerned by deforestation in Brazil

EU environment commissioner Stavros Dimas hinted on Thursday that biofuel development is contributing to deforestation in Brazil, even as the commission's own recently proposed climate package aims to see a massive increase in the use of the controversial fuels.

2020 saw record number of climate activists murdered

Some 227 climate activists were killed in 2020. European financial institutions have in the past contributed to the problem by financing infrastructure projects that later were linked to the targeted killing of environmental activists.

'Frugals' renew effort to reduce excessive debt

Finance ministers of eight EU member states released a signed letter calling for a renewed effort to "reduce excessive debt" among member states. It is the starting point for renewed debates on debt and deficits in Europe.

News in Brief

  1. Turkey ignores European human-rights court ruling
  2. Uber loses Dutch court battle over employee status
  3. EU risks mass Western Balkans migration, commissioner warns
  4. Macron's ex-bodyguard on trial for alleged assault
  5. Pope warns Europe against being self-centred
  6. UK retail boss slams EU customs 'bureaucracy'
  7. EU urged to back vaccine patent-waivers for poor states
  8. Report: Russian mercenaries could push France out of Mali

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNATO Secretary General guest at the Session of the Nordic Council
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCan you love whoever you want in care homes?
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed

Latest News

  1. Norway turns left, elects Støre as new leader
  2. Gig economy workers need EU to end digital modern-day slavery
  3. Auditors: EU migrant return deals 'encourage' arrivals
  4. EU mulling rules to stop import of 'deforestation' products
  5. 2020 saw record number of climate activists murdered
  6. UK shoots down Scottish leader's call for new referendum
  7. MEPs' Cuba trip foiled by US embargo
  8. All eyes on von der Leyen's state of the EU This WEEK

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us