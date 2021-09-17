Friday

17th Sep 2021

  1. News
  2. Climate Change

World off track to meet climate targets, despite Covid-19

  • G20 countries are responsible for about 80 percent of global emissions - of which about 10 percent are attributable to the EU

By

Listen to article

Climate change has not been slowed by the pandemic and the world remains off-track to meet the 2015 Paris Agreement climate targets, the UN warned on Thursday (16 September), just weeks ahead of the much-awaited climate change conference in Glasgow (COP26).

CO2 emissions have rapidly recovered, following an unprecedented drop fuelled by last year's coronavirus lockdown measures.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Greenhouse-gas concentrations in the atmosphere remain at record levels, raising the likelihood of surpassing the 1.5-degree threshold advocated by scientists in the next five years, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said in a report.

G20 countries are responsible for about 80 percent of global emissions, of which about 10 percent are attributable to the EU.

Despite the international commitments to reach net-zero emissions by around mid-century, "the emissions gap is as large as ever," the WMO warns.

The emission gap is defined by the UN as the difference between where emissions are heading under the current targets and where science indicates they should be in 2030 to limit global temperatures to below two degrees, or at 1.5 degrees (above pre-industrial levels).

The WMO said that global greenhouse emissions will be only significantly reduced by 2030 if Covid-19 economic recovery boosts strong decarbonisation.

However, G20 countries have mainly put forward measures supporting "a high-carbon status quo of their economies or even fostering new high-carbon investments," the report reads.

"This is a critical year for climate action," said UN secretary general Antonio Guterres, pointing out that the report result is "an alarming appraisal of just how far off course we are".

"Time is running out," he also said, calling on all countries to commit to net-zero emissions by 2050 and enhanced their national contribution plans to reduce global emissions. He added that climate pledges need to be backed up by concrete long-term strategies.

The report comes ahead of November's COP26 in Scotland - when governments are expected to present more ambitious emission-reduction plans for 2030.

The EU, the UK, the US, Argentina, and Canada, among others, have strengthened their 2030 emission reduction targets, while others, such as Australia, Brazil, Mexico and Russia, did not increase their ambitions.

EU's new pledges ahead of COP26

"Current commitments for 2030 will not keep global warming to 1.5 degrees within reach," the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday, when she announced that the EU would scale up its share in climate finance to help poorer countries tackle climate change.

The 27-nation bloc has pledged an additional €4bn in climate finance for 2021-2027.

"But we expect the United States and our partners to step up too. Closing the climate finance gap together - the US and the EU - would be a strong signal for global climate leadership," von der Leyen said.

Climate funding will be a key topic in the upcoming UN climate talks, since rich countries have failed to deliver on the longstanding commitment to give $100bn (€85bn) a year in climate financing for developing countries from 2020.

"Closing that gap will increase the chance of success at Glasgow," von der Leyen said, arguing that Europe has delivering on its commitment to international climate finance - contributing with €21.2bn per year.

She also said the EU would double its external funding to protect biodiversity, but fell short of specifying any amount.

COP26 was postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but green groups now say that negotiations will potentially exclude many government officials, civil society campaigners and journalists, especially from low-income countries, due to the uneven global distribution of vaccines.

Site Section

  1. Climate Change

Related stories

  1. Industry lobbied against quick climate action in 'Fit-for 55'
  2. Energy giants face €114bn 'debt trap' if climate action delayed
  3. The EU's urgent imperative in the Sahel
  4. Climate change tops Covid as Europeans' biggest issue
Industry lobbied against quick climate action in 'Fit-for 55'

A new report reveals how key industry groups in Europe have been actively lobbying against some of the upcoming proposals under the 'Fit for 55' package, to weaken climate regulation - despite their public support for net-zero emissions by 2050.

Opinion

The EU's urgent imperative in the Sahel

It's alarming that the EU is moving towards making development assistance conditional on the cooperation of third countries with its own migration objectives. This risks skewing priorities and undermining progress.

Exclusive

MEPs suspect Gazprom manipulating gas price

MEPs from across the political spectrum suspect Russian gas giant Gazprom manipulates market prices. They have written to the EU Commission asking for an investigation. According to the signatories, Gazprom is pressuring Europe to open the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Exclusive

EU diplomats oppose common forest-monitoring rules

EU diplomats have raised concerns about the scope of the new forest strategy - and its implications for member states' national competencies, according to draft conclusions seen by EUobserver.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNATO Secretary General guest at the Session of the Nordic Council
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCan you love whoever you want in care homes?
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed

Latest News

  1. MEPs suspect Gazprom manipulating gas price
  2. Fast fashion vs. climate - how 'repair & resell' is the new model
  3. Right of reply: Erik Bergkvist, S&D MEP and shadow rapporteur
  4. EU Commission blocks anti-fraud funds without explanation
  5. Centre-right MEPs abstain on gender-violence vote
  6. World off track to meet climate targets, despite Covid-19
  7. EU to call out Russian aggression at Kyiv summit
  8. EU urges member states to better protect journalists

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us