Wednesday

23rd Sep 2020

  1. Focus
  2. Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Covid-19: How is Eastern Europe bracing for a second wave?

  • According to European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), Romania has the highest Covid-19 death rate in the European Union, at 2.8 per 100,000 citizens (Photo: General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations Romania)

By

The start of the new school year, the lifting of some indoor restrictions, returning holidaymakers plus cooler weather are raising concerns that a second wave of Covid-19 infections is on the way.

Countries in eastern and central Europe are reacting differently to the spike in infections, as the region moves into winter.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • If a second wave and lockdown coincides with the seasonal flu, the impact might be significantly greater (Photo: General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations Romania)

Some countries have reimposed restrictions, and even closed borders to foreigners - others are reluctant to do so just yet.

Romania

The south-eastern European country last week hit a record 1,713 new Covid-19 cases in a 24-hour span. That is the highest number recorded since the start of the pandemic, as the testing rate remained constant over the past two months.

According to European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), Romania scores the highest Covid-19 death rate in the European Union, 2.8 per 100,000 citizens.

The best performing EU member states are Germany, Denmark, Cyprus, Finland and Latvia with a rate of 0.1 per 100,000 citizens.

"The situation is stable, we have daily increases but we believe we are plateauing for now. New activities such as the start of the new school year, the opening of indoor restaurants, the electoral campaign and voting day might bring a rise in the number of Covid-19 infections.

It all depends on how well Romanians will respect health measures, such as compulsory masks, maintaining social distance and enhanced hygiene protocols", Andrei Baciu, state secretary in Romanian ministry of health told EUobserver.

Romania has been lifting restrictions on indoor restaurants and also increasing the number of participants at indoor and outdoor private events to 50 and 100 people, respectively.

The country is also in the middle of a local electoral campaign with elections due this Sunday.

Răzvan Cherecheș, a public health specialist, warns that there will be an increase in the number of cases following local elections and some lockdown measures might be reinstated. He believes that authorities took some populist measures to keep support.

Dragos Garofil, state secretary in Romania's ministry of health, said authorities planned the relaxation measures long before the electoral campaign.

"After we saw an increase in the number of cases we decided not to take any other such measures. We don't plan either to impose any lockdown measures following elections", he told EUobserver.

The Romanian health minister, Nelu Tătaru, has stated that Romania is still facing the first wave of the pandemic - and if the rules are followed, the number of cases may decrease in the second half of October or in November.

Bulgaria

South of the Romanian border, Bulgaria has also been seeing a higher number of Covid-19 cases than it did earlier this year. Deaths caused by Covid-19 have been declining, after they peaked in early September, but are still above spring levels.

Kaloyan Staykov, a healthcare economist with the Bulgarian Institute for Market Economics, told EUobserver that no one can predict when a second wave of Covid-19 will hit and what economic impact that might have.

If a second wave and lockdown coincides with the seasonal flu, the impact might be significantly greater.

"A second lock down in the fourth quarter could be felt even stronger, as GDP in the fourth quarter generally comprises a higher share of the country's annual GDP."

Eastern and Central Europe

On 1 September, Hungary decided to close its borders to foreigners, exempting people arriving from Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Hungary registered a record 1,017 cases over a single day. Over the summer, new infections in Hungary had mostly stayed lower than 50 a day, but the country has since seen rapidly rising daily infection rates.

The border closing irked Brussels, with some regarding it at odds with Hungary's Schengen-zone commitments.

Slovakia and the Czech Republic are also trying to fight off what looks increasingly like a second wave of infections, after a relatively quiet summer.

The Czech Republic jumped from a daily tally of around 400 during the summer, to 3,123 new daily infections on 17 September. Masks became mandatory once again in enclosed spaces, and restaurants and terraces must close at midnight.

All over the region, as people meet indoors over the autumn and winter, we can continue to expect a rise in infections. The cold weather might bring extra challenges, as the coronavirus and flu could circulate at the same time.

Author bio

Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist contributing to EUobserver, Euronews, EU Reporter, Katoikos, Von Mises Institute, and bne IntelliNews, with a particular focus on European and regional affairs.

Site Section

  1. Coronavirus

Related stories

  1. Holding safe elections under Coronavirus
  2. EU mishandling corona-travel, Belgian expert says
  3. EU states agree on corona hygiene standards for aviation

Opinion

Holding safe elections under Coronavirus

Implementing new voting technologies and procedures for processing ballots, especially right before an election, can introduce new security risks.

EU states agree on corona hygiene standards for aviation

German transport minister, Andreas Scheuer, announced that EU member states have agreed on common hygiene standards on planes and airports - as major airlines are calling for a joint coronavirus-testing programme in order to resume trans-Atlantic travel.

Visual Data

Coronavirus: Will a second wave divide Europe again?

Experts are now warning of the "very serious" surge in Covid-19 cases in Europe - where new weekly cases exceede those reported in March. The worst-hit countries are Spain and France - while Italy is resisting the much-feared second wave.

News in Brief

  1. US corona death toll passes 200,000
  2. Greece and Turkey agree to resume talks in Istanbul
  3. Seven countries found MidEast energy forum, without Turkey
  4. Four more states join EU medical strategic stockpile
  5. Malta police arrest chief of staff of ex-PM
  6. EP pushing for effective rule-of-law mechanism
  7. France opposes return EU deficit rules after corona
  8. Special EU summit postponed as Charles Michel quarantines

Opinion

Italy has a responsibility, too

Little wonder the leaders of Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden are unwilling to sign off: they're not going to give money so the Italians can fund a tax cut in the middle of an economic crisis.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council meets Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaja
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector
  3. UNESDAReducing packaging waste – a huge opportunity for circularity
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID-19 halts the 72nd Session of the Nordic Council in Iceland
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCivil society a key player in integration
  6. UNESDANext generation Europe should be green and circular

Latest News

  1. EU countries stuck on rule of law-budget link
  2. EU states struggle to better sync Covid-19 measures
  3. EP groups drop homophobe from Sakharov prize
  4. Legal complaint filed against EU Commission over migration
  5. Coronavirus: Will a second wave divide Europe again?
  6. Coronavirus: the Swedish model was worth emulating
  7. Time to fix Europe's broken migration and asylum system
  8. Covid-19: How is Eastern Europe bracing for a second wave?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNEW REPORT: Eight in ten people are concerned about climate change
  2. UNESDAHow reducing sugar and calories in soft drinks makes the healthier choice the easy choice
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersGreen energy to power Nordic start after Covid-19
  4. European Sustainable Energy WeekThis year’s EU Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW) will be held digitally!
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic states are fighting to protect gender equality during corona crisis
  6. UNESDACircularity works, let’s all give it a chance

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us