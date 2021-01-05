Tuesday

5th Jan 2021

  1. Focus
  2. Coronavirus

Coronavirus

EU Commission pushes back on 'slow' vaccine roll-out

  • The second Covid-19 vaccine produced by the US firm Moderna could be approved sometime this week (Photo: Département des Yvelines)

By

The EU Commission on Monday (4 January) pushed back against criticism that it acquired too few vaccines, causing delays in the roll-out of the anti-Covid-19 jabs in European countries.

The EU executive said it signed six contracts with companies working on vaccines, for two billion doses, in recent months - amid uncertainties which vaccine would be ready and approved first.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Currently, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only one authorised in the EU.

The EU agency, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), could approve the vaccine developed by US biotech firm Moderna this week, probably by Wednesday at the latest. The EU has initially secured 80 million Moderna doses, with an option for 80 million more.

The EMA is also waiting for more data on a vaccine from AstraZeneca and Oxford University - which has already been approved in the UK.

A spokesperson for the commission said the aim was to create a diversified portfolio of vaccines.

"We don't put all our eggs in one basket," Stefan De Keersmaecker said, adding that EU leaders also agreed with the policy of not investing in one company, but several, which are working on vaccines.

Under these contracts, the EU has invested both in the development of the vaccines, in research and in capacity-building with various companies - in the hope that it would simplify negotiations and avoid EU member states competing against each other.

Early in the pandemic, France, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands had already started pooling resources to buy vaccines.

Despite negotiating together under an EU umbrella, member states themselves buy the vaccine doses from the companies directly.

Once a vaccine is considered safe by EMA, member states can place their orders and pay directly, without the commission's involvement.

Delivery also depends on member states, once the doses are produced: it is up to the EU countries and the specific companies to agree on the exact deliveries.

"It is the member states that then decide whether they want to buy the specific vaccine and how many doses, it is not us," commission spokesman Eric Mamer pointed out.

"We could sign contracts for purchase by member states for up to 10bn vaccines but if member states do not buy them, then it serves absolutely no purpose," he added.

The commission said that the roll-out was expected at the end of 2020, and will progressively build up - with big deliveries foreseen for April.

The EU executive also published recommendations in October to member states on how to prepare for a swift vaccination of the population.

The commission also said it is in discussions with Pfizer-BioNTech about the possibility of ordering more doses of their vaccine, in addition to the 300 million shots already covered under existing contracts.

Capacity bottleneck

EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said over the weekend that a shortage of production capacity has caused the delays, not EU planning.

"The bottleneck at the moment is not the volume of orders but the worldwide shortage of production capacity," she told DPA, the German news wire.

Ugur Sahin, the co-founder of the German vaccine developer BioNTech, said he is hoping to be able to boost production of their vaccine by February.

He also said in an interview in Der Spiegel magazine on Friday that he had been surprised by the EU's restraint in securing more vaccines from them, saying that the current availability was not looking "rosy".

"We are lacking other approved vaccines and we have to fill this gap with our vaccine," the company founder said.

The commission on Monday did not specifically comment on earlier media reports that in July it had declined an offer of 500 million doses from Pfizer-BioNTech because it was too expensive. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the second-most expensive.

It also did not comment on German health minister Jens Spahn saying that his country could conduct direct negotiations with German vaccine developers to obtain more doses than under the EU plan.

France has come under specific criticism because it has so far managed only a few hundred doses of vaccines, compared with tens of thousands in Germany and nearly a million in the UK.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands will start its vaccination campaign on Wednesday.

Site Section

  1. Coronavirus

Related stories

  1. EU faces long wait for full vaccine supplies
  2. EU gives first green light to Covid-19 vaccine
  3. EU defends its slower vaccine authorisation
  4. EU commission keeps vaccine price secret
EU faces long wait for full vaccine supplies

The EU is still several months away from having enough vaccines to inoculate its 450 million people, with Pfizer and BioNTech, its principle suppliers, aiming for September for delivery targets.

EU defends its slower vaccine authorisation

After the UK approved the use of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNtech, the pressure is mounting on the EU. But how are these vaccines approved in the bloc - and what is the legal liability?

EU commission keeps vaccine price secret

The European Commission is about to sign a fourth contract for hundreds of millions of vaccine doses against Covid-19. The contracts include non-disclosure clauses, meaning things like price or even where they will be produced remains confidential.

Revealed: Hit to EU mental health services during Covid-19

The pandemic has both hampered access to mental health services, while increasing demand for psychological support, particularly in countries with the most severe coronavirus lockdowns. Meanwhile, experts warn that 'teletherapy' is not a universal fix.

News in Brief

  1. Netherlands and Germany refuse entry to UK nationals
  2. UK goes into full lockdown, Germany extends measures
  3. Brexit will make UK 'less safe' from criminals
  4. Vaccines prompt rally in EU firms' share values
  5. Brussels examines post-Brexit deal on Gibraltar
  6. Poland to probe why celebrities got first shot at vaccines
  7. Scotland goes into full lockdown until February
  8. Trading in EU-listed shares shifting from London to Europe

Pandemic exposed gulf in EU digital-schooling

EU states who invested in digital education were better able to protect students from the pandemic, a new report has said. Meanwhile, poor and rural pupils were worse off.

EU seeks more health powers after dubious Covid-19 response

After the lack of coordination evidenced during the first months of the Covid-19 pandemic, the European Commission put forward a set of proposals to strengthen the preparedness of members states in cross-border health threats.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  2. CESIKlaus Heeger and Romain Wolff re-elected Secretary General and President of independent trade unions in Europe (CESI)
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersReport: The prevalence of men who use internet forums characterised by misogyny
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic climate debate on 17 November!
  6. UNESDAMaking healthier diets the easy choice

Latest News

  1. US forces Norwegian firm to abandon Nord Stream 2
  2. EU Commission pushes back on 'slow' vaccine roll-out
  3. EU: Bosnia 'sacrificing' homeless migrants
  4. We must have the courage to prioritise green sciences
  5. EU cannot ignore history in Balkans enlargement
  6. 2018: Juncker: Far-right 'never had a chance' against the EU
  7. 2020: EU solidarity tested in face of Covid-19 pandemic
  8. 2019: EU's Green Deal - a global 'gold standard'?

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us