Friday

23rd Apr 2021

  1. Focus
  2. Coronavirus

EU mulls legal action against AstraZeneca over shortfalls

  • The EU Commission told EU ambassadors it would like to receive feedback from national capitals on joining any legal action, a diplomat said (Photo: Cheshire East Council)

By

The European Commission said on Thursday (22 April) it has not yet decided whether to take legal action against AstraZeneca for failing to meet its contractual obligations - but repeated that all options are still on the table.

"What matters is that we ensure the delivery of a sufficient number of doses, in line with the company's earlier commitments," a commission spokesperson said.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"Together with the member states, we are looking at all options to make this happen," he added.

In March, the EU executive sent a legal letter to the company, starting a dispute-resolution process ahead of launching any potential court procedure.

Brussels said it had received a response from AstraZeneca, but issues remain.

"That is why we are discussing with the member states the best steps to take to ensure the delivery of the doses promised," the commission spokesperson also said.

Ever-decreasing deliveries

The British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant was supposed to deliver 90 million doses to EU member states by the end of March. But this figure was cut to 40 million, and then reduced to 30 million.

On top of that, AstraZeneca recently said it will now only be able to deliver 70 million doses in the second quarter (April-June) - instead of 180 million contracted.

The contract signed with the European Commission is on a so-called "best-effort" basis, but EU officials have previously said that this clause was "an objective legal standard" that could be measured by any judge, if necessary.

Earlier this year, the company justified the delays, saying that its factory in Belgium was earlier this year struggling with low yields of the vaccine.

However, according to the commission, the contract with AstraZeneca foresees manufacturing in four separate plants in Europe - two in the UK, one in Belgium and one in Germany.

Additionally, the EU drug regulator approved in late March the use of a factory in the Netherlands to ramp up the production.

Meanwhile, the EU is seeking clarification on how AstraZeneca spent over €224m granted by the EU in September to buy vaccine ingredients, Reuters reported.

The possibility of initiating legal action against the company was "generally" discussed on Wednesday at a meeting with EU ambassadors, in which some delegations supported the idea, some (such as Germany and France) asked for further information, and others did not intervene, an EU diplomat told EUobserver.

Some delegations said a thorough discussion was necessary among EU ambassadors, or even at EU Council level, before any decision is taken, the source added.

The EU Commission told EU ambassadors on Wednesday that it would like to receive feedback by the end of the week on whether they would associate themselves with the legal case, another EU diplomat said.

Brussels regularly informs representatives of member states on the state of play of vaccine deliveries, including contacts with the pharmaceutical companies.

The EU executive could itself sue the company, without consensus from member states, since the institution signed the contract on behalf of the bloc.

Under the contract, Belgian courts would be in charge of settling unresolved disputes.

Site Section

  1. Coronavirus

Related stories

  1. Advice on AstraZeneca varies across EU, amid blood clot fears
  2. EU's AstraZeneca contract 'supersedes all others'
  3. A neuroscientist writes on AstraZeneca fears
  4. Brexit, tabloid 'sulks', and AstraZeneca

Opinion

A neuroscientist writes on AstraZeneca fears

Irrespective of whether or not the decision to pause the AstraZeneca vaccine was political, it is clear that governments around the world are not solely basing their vaccination rollout on scientific evidence.

Opinion

Brexit, tabloid 'sulks', and AstraZeneca

A closer look at the events, however, shows that instead of a conspiracy the decision was old-fashioned bureaucratic caution. Isolated quotes by European officials were used to suit ideological agendas.

News in Brief

  1. Putin's troops march back again from Ukraine border
  2. German business favours Greens candidate to succeed Merkel
  3. 2020 was Europe's hottest year on record: EU scientists
  4. Germany: Bosnia plan put into 'shredder of history'
  5. Czech Republic to expel more Russian diplomats
  6. Over 120 people feared dead after Libya shipwreck
  7. Biden: US will cut emissions by 50 percent by 2030
  8. Golden backdoor to EU exposed in Malta

Feature

Italy's mafias - boosted by Covid, now eyeing EU's billions

Italy's various mafias are allegedly exploiting the chaos caused by the Covid-19 emergency to infiltrate even deeper into sectors where they are already present, such as healthcare, mortuary services, and waste disposal (both medical and non-medical).

EU missed March vaccination target for priority groups

The EU failed to reach its target of having at least 80 percent of the elderly and healthcare workers vaccinated by the end of March. According to estimates, 55 percent will be vaccinated by the end of June.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market

Latest News

  1. Orban and von der Leyen to tussle on EU recovery funds
  2. EU mulls legal action against AstraZeneca over shortfalls
  3. Palestinian PM demands EU pressure Israel on elections
  4. New Bauhaus contest kicks off to inspire green projects
  5. Albania's election: what is at stake?
  6. Football's 'Super League' - an own-goal for EU soft power
  7. Chemical-weapons vote reveals 'friends of Syria' axis
  8. Russia should pay 'costs' for Czech attack, US says

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us