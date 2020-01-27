Brexit finally happens - the UK leaves the EU This WEEK

The EU is entering a historic week - although the bloc's institutions go out of their way not to mark the event.

The UK leaves the EU on Friday (31 January) at midnight, the first-ever member state to do so.

The signing of the divorce deal took place on Friday (24 January), but the EU commission and EU council did not allow press organisations to document the signing - over which the Associated Press news agency filed an official complaint.

To round up the ratification pr...