Monday

26th Jul 2021

  1. Focus
  2. Coronavirus

Germany mulls restrictions for unvaccinated as cases soar

  • Countries like Italy, France, and Greece are trying to increase vaccination rates by imposing vaccine passport schemes or mandatory vaccination for certain workers, such as health and care staff (Photo: The Focal Project)

By

The surge in Covid-19 cases due to the spread of the more contagious Delta variant has prompted a debate in Germany over whether people who have not yet been vaccinated should face restrictions - after other countries like France and Greece made similar moves.

"Vaccinated people will definitely have more freedoms than unvaccinated people," chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff, Helge Braun, said in an interview published on Sunday (25 July).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

If infections continue to rise, unvaccinated people might be forbidden from entering restaurants, cinemas, theatres or sports stadiums because "the residual risk is too high," he said.

Merkel has previously spoken out against making vaccination itself mandatory.

According to Braun, cases are increasing by 60-percent per week and are expected to continue rising.

"If the Delta variant were to continue to spread at this rate and we don't counter it with a very high vaccination-rate or change in behaviour, we would have an incidence of 850 [cases per 100,000 inhabitants] in just nine weeks," he said.

Braun argued that introducing further restrictions for unvaccinated people would be legal since "the state has the responsibility to protect the health of its citizens" - triggering a debate even within Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party.

The CDU candidate to succeed Merkel as chancellor in September's national elections, Armin Laschet, has opposed such measures.

"I do not believe in compulsory vaccination, and I do not believe in indirectly putting pressure on people to get vaccinated," he told ZDF television.

"We have had a rule that you must be tested, vaccinated or recovered and I think that is a good principle," Laschet said.

For his part, the leader of the Social Democratic Party, Rolf Mützenich, warned that politicians are not going "to change the vaccination behaviour of individuals with threats".

About 60 percent of Germany's 83 million people have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 jab, while just 48 percent are fully-vaccinated.

All jabs approved in the EU - BioNTech/Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson&Johnson - appeared to be effective against the Delta variant when both doses are administrated in the case of two-shot jabs.

Other countries like Italy, France, and Greece are trying to increase vaccination rates by imposing vaccine passport schemes or mandatory vaccination for certain workers, such as health and care staff.

Weekend protests

Those moves have sparked protests over the weekend.

Thousands gathered on Saturday in several French cities to speak out against the new Covid-19 restrictions for unvaccinated people and mandatory vaccination - with far-right activists and members of the 'Yellow Vest' movement clashing with police in Paris.

Similar rallies took place outside the Greek parliament in Athens for the third time this month, while large crowds took the streets in Dublin to protest against the introduction of vaccines passports.

As part of a so-called "Worldwide Rally for Freedom" campaign, protest against vaccine passports, wearing masks, and further lockdowns were organised in major cities across the world, including Sydney, London or Rome.

Site Section

  1. Coronavirus

Related stories

  1. Delta variant poses 'mandatory' vaccination dilemma for EU
  2. Three-quarters of EU citizens support vaccines, survey finds
  3. EU countries tighten restrictions as infections surge
  4. EU states may tighten summer travel rules amid Delta surge
Delta variant poses 'mandatory' vaccination dilemma for EU

The spread of the more contagious Delta variant has prompted authorities in member states to accelerate inoculation campaigns, and even make vaccination mandatory - in a bid to halt the new surge of cases and avoid lockdowns in the autumn.

Three-quarters of EU citizens support vaccines, survey finds

When asked how the EU handled the vaccination strategy among different institutions, respondents in Malta and Portugal tend to be most satisfied, while in France and Germany respondents are the least satisfied with the EU.

Europol: Extremists exploited pandemic to spread radicalism

A new report reveals how extremists attempted to exploit the Covid-19 pandemic to spread their radical messages and propaganda across the EU. In 2020, a total of 57 completed, failed or foiled terrorist attacks took place in the EU.

Pandemic exposed corruption in some EU health systems

The report's findings are particularly worrying as member states are preparing to roll-out billions of euros for a post-pandemic recovery. The European Commission is approving national plans for the spending of around €800bn by member states from now until 2026.

News in Brief

  1. Funeral held for Roma man killed in Czech police custody
  2. UN: Afghan civilian casualties at record high
  3. Tunisia's prime minister sacked, parliament suspended
  4. Gaza hit by Israeli airstrikes
  5. Greece annuls humanitarian sea rescue award
  6. Thousands attend Budapest Pride
  7. Macron changes phone after Pegasus spyware revelations
  8. Italy to impose 'vaccinated-only' entry on indoor entertainment

Europol: Extremists exploited pandemic to spread radicalism

A new report reveals how extremists attempted to exploit the Covid-19 pandemic to spread their radical messages and propaganda across the EU. In 2020, a total of 57 completed, failed or foiled terrorist attacks took place in the EU.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

Latest News

  1. Germany mulls restrictions for unvaccinated as cases soar
  2. 'Prison island' birthplace of EU reborn as think-tank venue
  3. Will Erna Solberg be the Nordic Merkel – winning a third term?
  4. Hungary: why we can't support a global minimum tax
  5. Far left and right MEPs less critical of China and Russia
  6. Why is offshore wind the 'Cinderella' of EU climate policy?
  7. Open letter from 30 embassies ahead of Budapest Pride
  8. Orbán counters EU by calling referendum on anti-LGBTI law

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us