Wednesday

2nd Jun 2021

  1. News
  2. Freedom & Democracy

New EU anti-fraud prosecutor starts hunt

  • EU chief prosecutor Laura Kovesi was responsible for jailing dozens of high-ranking officials in Romania as chief anti-corruption prosecutor between 2013 and 2018, before being ousted by the then-ruling party (Photo: European Commission)

By

After two decades of legal and political battles, the EU public prosecutor's office (EPPO), responsible for uncovering and prosecuting fraud against the EU budget, started its operations on Tuesday (1 June).

The Luxembourg-based, independent office is headed by former Romanian anti-corruption chief, Laura Kövesi, who described the start of operations a "historic moment".

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"We are the first really sharp tool to defend the rule of law in the EU. Our success is a matter of credibility for our union," she told press in Luxembourg.

In a testament to how difficult the creation of the office has been, in the end only 22 countries decided to join EPPO - out of the 27 EU countries.

Denmark, Ireland, Hungary, Poland and Sweden chose not to take part, but the EU Commission said Sweden might join next year.

The EPPO is made up of 15 permanent chambers, with different formations of the 22 European prosecutors, plus Kövesi, who will have an estimated 3,000 cases to work on annually.

At national level, EPPO can call on a network of 140 delegated prosecutors across the 22 member states to investigate cases.

"We are a single office operating under 22 different criminal procedural regimes. This has never been attempted before," Kövesi said.

Kövesi, who had been the face in her country of an anti-corruption push, said that her office already registered a few cases, with the first ones coming from Germany and Italy.

EPPO will be able to investigate cross-border crime more effectively, which has been difficult to prosecute.

Cross-border VAT fraud is estimated to cost the EU between €30bn and €60bn per year, while there were around 1,000 incidents of reported fraudulent irregularities in 2019, with an estimated value of €460m.

The office could also tackle the discrepancies among EU member states with regards to investigating cases.

Kövesi said some EU countries have only five to six cases per year, while others have hundreds.

If the EPPO takes up an investigation, national authorities stand back from the case, reporting any relevant matters to the Luxembourg office. The EPPO will then prosecute cases in the relevant national courts.

It will also be able to investigate persons and companies of the non-participating countries - if those are implicated in a cross-border crime.

Kövesi hopes that her office's work will convince non-participating states to join, although she admitted that at the end of the day, it will be a "political decision". The office had already signed a working agreement with Hungary.

Healthcare, agriculture and public procurement

The office becomes operational just as the rollout of the €800bn Covid-19 recovery fund and the new seven-year budget begins.

"Our target [is] economic and financial criminality. Make no mistake, this is the most common threat to any democratic society," Kövesi said.

"It is clear with the new package there will be a lot of money, more flexibility, this means a higher risk to have more crimes for EPPO," she added.

The unprecedented package, which aims to help EU countries bounce back from the recession caused by the pandemic, will be priority for EPPO, Kövesi said.

"Our expectation is to have some crimes in all the fields, especially in healthcare systems, in agriculture, investment and public procurement," the chief prosecutor warned.

Slovenian holdup

Slovenia, which will take over the EU's presidency next month, caused a stir last month after prime minister Janez Janša cancelled the process of formalising the appointment of the two Slovenian prosecutors, making it difficult for EPPO to investigate cases in his country.

"We haven't been set up to allow anyone to put the Slovenian cases on the shelf," Kövesi said of Slovenia, adding that nevertheless it will be "almost impossible" to tackle all the cases in the country.

Justice commissioner Didier Reynders told reporters in Luxembourg that the commission expected an explanation from Slovenia and how it will ensure a new transparent process for selecting the prosecutors.

When asked about a possible EU probe, Reynders said that if Slovenia does not act soon, the commission will analyse how to "force Slovenia to fulfil its obligations".

Finland has also been dragging its feet in nominating delegated prosecutors, over the issue of pensions and whether the prosecutors can take on other jobs domestically, but an agreement is expected to be reached.

Site Section

  1. Freedom & Democracy

Related stories

  1. Diplomats back Romania's Kovesi for EU top prosecutor
  2. MEPs: Portugal 'risks undermining' trust in EU prosecutor
  3. New EU public prosecutor has four staff for 3,000 cases
  4. Romania abused rights of EU's top prosecutor, court finds
MEPs: Portugal 'risks undermining' trust in EU prosecutor

Portuguese justice minister Francisca Van Dunem, whose country holds the EU's rotating presidency, argued that the Lisbon government was only following the advice of the country's magistrates when pushing for its candidate.

New EU public prosecutor has four staff for 3,000 cases

Laura Kovesi who heads the new European Public Prosecutor's Office, tasked to tackle fraud linked to VAT, money laundering, and corruption across the EU, warned she is dangerously understaffed and underfunded.

Romania abused rights of EU's top prosecutor, court finds

Romania violated the rights of its former anti-corruption chief Laura Codruta Kovesi when they fired hire. The judgement issued by the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg follows a long catalogue of high-level corruption in Romania.

Opposition outrage at Sánchez plan to pardon jailed Catalans

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez is considering pardoning the Catalan separatist leaders convicted over their role in the 2017 independence bid - triggering a new row between the coalition government and opposition parties.

Commission pledges autumn launch of new rule-of-law tool

"We simply cannot afford to make mistakes and bring cases that when they are endorsed by the council, are then annulled by the court, this would be a terrible disaster," the commission's budget chief told MEPs.

New EU ethics body takes shape

German Green MEP Daniel Freund is spearheading efforts at the European Parliament to create a new independent ethics body, common to all the EU institutions. The body is slowly taking shape - but still has to go to a vote.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development

Latest News

  1. Nato chief backs Belarus sanctions
  2. New EU anti-fraud prosecutor starts hunt
  3. EIB warns of €10bn investment gap in AI and blockchain
  4. Ryanair hijacking is an act of war - so how does EU respond?
  5. Female moderators are great - but not to cover up a male panel
  6. Greek and Turkish ministers make friends in Athens
  7. Brussels pushes to fix EU travel rules ahead of summer
  8. Vestager not involved in Danish spy scandal, says office

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us