Tuesday

5th Oct 2021

  1. News
  2. Freedom & Democracy

Dutch minister draws fire on EU and tax-havens

By

Listen to article

Dutch finance minister Wopke Hoekstra should excuse himself from an EU decision on tax-havens after he was named in the 'Pandora Papers' revelations, a leading MEP has said.

EU finance ministers are to rubber-stamp an updated blacklist of shady tax-havens on Tuesday (October 5).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

But a leak of financial documents on Sunday tied 27 EU politicians, including Hoekstra to secretive overseas holdings.

And for Paul Tang, a Dutch centre-left MEP who chairs the European Parliament's tax committee, that meant Hoekstra should symbolically stay out of the EU tax-haven decision.

"Global elites continue to use tax havens to hide their money," Tang tweeted on Monday.

"Hoekstra, who had investments in the British Virgin Islands (BVI), should excuse himself from this decision," Tang added.

The Pandora Papers leak showed Hoekstra, a former McKinsey partner, invested €26,500 in safari parks in Kenya and Tanzania via Candace Management in 2009, an offshore company incorporated in the BVI, a British protectorate in the Caribbean.

Hoekstra who entered politics shortly after eventually sold his interest in the firm a week before he became minister in 2017, reportedly saying to the owner of the parks: "I have to get rid of these, now."

He also took to Twitter, saying that he did not know the firm was based in the BVI and that he donated the profit to a cancer charity.

He did not report the transaction at the time because "he was not obligated to", he said.

But even if Hoekstra did not break any law, his exposure in the Pandora's papers affair has made him a lightning rod for reform.

"Even if it's allowed, it's not desirable. This is primarily about what is socially acceptable," Leen Paape, a professor of corporate governance at Neyenrode University in the Netherlands, speaking of Hoekstra's conduct.

"It is outrageous to see that some of the politicians that pretended to crackdown secret shell companies were in using them themselves," Tove Ryding from Eurodad, a Brussels-based pro-tax justice NGO, said to EUobserver.

"It shows reports already announcing the end of tax havens are greatly exaggerated," she added.

"In the Netherlands, the defence is always that everyone does it, and it isn't prohibited ... that's a naive representation of the facts," Tang, the MEP, also told a Dutch newspaper.

He said the "Italian mafia" used similar financial tricks to those of Hoekstra.

And he noted that Germany had much stricter tax laws than the Netherlands.

Reforms needed

"Strong reforms are needed, starting tomorrow when EU ministers of finance discuss the list," Tang also tweeted on Monday, saying the current EU tax-haven blacklist was "completely inadequate".

The list excludes known tax-havens such as Ireland, the City of London and BVI-type UK protectorates, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, and Switzerland, among others.

"While the list can be a good tool, member states forgot something when composing it: actual tax havens," Tang wrote in a statement earlier in January.

"We need to look ourselves in the mirror. EU countries are responsible for 36 percent of tax-havens," he said.

"In refusing to address tax avoidance properly, EU governments are failing their citizens to the tune of over €140bn," he noted.

And according to a 2017 study, neighbouring member states miss out around €19bn in tax revenues annually due to corporate tax avoidance facilitated by the Netherlands alone.

The Pandora Papers leak consisted of nearly 2.94 terabytes of data - the biggest in history.

Other EU politicians names in the revelations were Czech billionaire-prime minister Andrej Babiš and Cypriot president Nicos Anastasiades

And for his part, Spanish Green MEP Ernest Urtasun has called on the European Commission to start infringement proceedings against member states that have not "correctly transposed rules against money laundering and administrative cooperation."

He also called for a parliamentary debate on Pandora's Papers during the plenary session in Strasbourg this week.

Site Section

  1. Freedom & Democracy

Related stories

  1. Tax advocates slam EU country-by-country directive
  2. Panama to stay on EU tax-haven blacklist
  3. Cayman Islands put on tax-haven blacklist after Brexit
Tax advocates slam EU country-by-country directive

Country-by-country reporting (CDCR) will require non-EU multinationals doing business in the EU through subsidiaries to comply with the same rules as European companies. However, companies are allowed to defer disclosure of certain information for a maximum of five years.

EU chief prosecutor accuses Slovenia of interference

Europe's chief prosecutor Laura Kövesi warned that the EU budget might not be safe because Slovenia continues to delay naming delegated prosecutors to the agency. "We have to work as if our office does not exist in Slovenia," she said.

EU Commission tightlipped on Hungary recovery-plan decision

Among the criteria needed for EU pandemic recovery funds is for member states to propose arrangements "expected to prevent, detect and correct corruption, fraud, and conflicts of interests when using the funds provided."

News in Brief

  1. Centre-left wins Italian local elections, 5-Star loses Rome
  2. Facebook: Outage caused by 'faulty configuration change'
  3. France keen to police Pacific alongside US
  4. Iran plotted terrorist murders in Cyprus, Israel claims
  5. EU regulator approves some Covid booster shots
  6. Activists call for EU ban on fossil-fuel ads
  7. MEPs call for tighter Facebook regulation after leak
  8. Italian judge delays extradition call on Puigdemont

United anti-Orban opposition pins hopes on primaries

The primaries have been organised by a newly-united opposition alliance, with voting taking place in person and online. Over 633,000 people have cast ballots - around 25 percent of all opposition votes cast in 2018.

Opinion

Why doesn't Babiš get same focus as Hungary and Poland?

In comparison to other EU members, the Czech government has escaped relatively unscathed. The populist governments in Hungary and Poland are facing serious consequences for testing EU tolerance on core democratic values.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNATO Secretary General guest at the Session of the Nordic Council
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCan you love whoever you want in care homes?
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed

Latest News

  1. Leadership race begins among EU liberals
  2. EU sweetens tone of Western Balkans summit
  3. Migrant kids returned to border, Polish minister admits
  4. Sweden leads opposition to EU forest regime
  5. Dutch minister draws fire on EU and tax-havens
  6. Norway: Oil war puts end Støre's dream of safe rule
  7. Why journalism in Ukraine is a very risky job
  8. Pandora Papers: Czech PM secretly bought French chateau

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us