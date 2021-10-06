Wednesday

6th Oct 2021

  1. News
  2. Freedom & Democracy

MEPs back EU facial-recognition ban for police

  • Most Europeans (55 percent) oppose the use of facial recognition in public spaces, according to a recent survey (Photo: Tony Gonzalez)

By

Listen to article

The European Parliament has backed a moratorium on using facial recognition for law-enforcement purposes - ducking centre-right MEPs' efforts to torpedo the ban of the intrusive technology in public spaces.

The call, formally adopted on Tuesday (5 October), comes after repeated warnings from EU privacy watchdogs, the UN, and several NGOs, who agree that the risks linked to the use of AI-technologies in public spaces are aggravated in the field of law enforcement.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

It means the EU parliament now has for the first time an official position advocating for a ban on biometric mass surveillance, which sends a strong signal for negotiations of the first-ever EU rules on AI systems.

The text the MEPs approved calls on the European Commission to implement, through legislative and non-legislative means "a ban on any processing of biometric data, including facial images, for law enforcement purposes that leads to mass surveillance in publicly accessible spaces".

German Pirate Party MEP Patrick Breyer welcomed the vote as "a historic breakthrough to prevent a China-style dystopian future of biometric mass surveillance in Europe".

"AI is not dangerous only when used by autocratic governments, where the technology flows its flows no matter who uses or for what purposes. The good intentions do not justify the means," said the lead MEP Vitanov Petar from the centre-eft Socialist and Democrats, during a debate on the file on Monday.

Liberal MEP Karen Melchior, fore her part, argued that predictive profiling, risk assessment of AI and automated decision making systems were "as dangerous for our democracy as nuclear bombs are for living creatures".

But echoing the concerns of the EU Commission, Belgian MEP Tom Vandenkendelaere, from the centre-right European People's Party, said that "law enforcement authorities must be able to use the full potential of AI to fight criminals faster, more efficiently and in a more targeted places".

Moratorium back on agenda

San Francisco became the first major city in the United States to ban the use of facial recognition software by police and other government agencies in 2019.

Minneapolis, Portland or Boston followed similar steps shortly after.

Ahead of the presentation of the white paper on AI last year, many hope for the European Union to follow a similar approach.

Leaked documents showed back then that a temporary ban on facial-recognition technologies in the EU was being considered by the EU Commission, but Brussels backtracked.

Under its proposal, unveiled in April, the use of facial recognition by law enforcement authorities in public spaces would be only allowed when searching for victims of crime or missing children, identifying a perpetrator or suspect of a criminal offence, or preventing an imminent threat, such as a terrorist attack.

Although such uses would be subject to authorisation and limited in time and geographic reach, this is widely seen as a loophole for mass surveillance.

Breyer, the German MEP, told EUobserver that scanning all EU citizens with the excuse to find a small group of people does not pass the proportionality test; mainly because of the low accuracy of these technologies and their discriminatory effects.

"There is not a single example of real-time biometric surveillance preventing a terrorist attack as proponents claim," he said.

Growing resistance

Last month, the UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet voiced concern about the "unprecedented level of surveillance across the globe by state and private actors" - which she insisted was "incompatible" with fundamental human rights.

Speaking at a Council of Europe hearing over the Pegasus spyware scandal, she called on countries to ban the sale and use of AI systems until adequate safeguards are put in place.

Earlier this year, EU privacy watchdogs teamed up to call for a ban of the use of facial-recognition technologies in public spaces.

"A general ban on the use of facial recognition in publicly accessible areas is the necessary starting point if we want to preserve our freedoms and create a human-centric legal framework for AI," they said.

Meanwhile, NGOs and privacy defenders have long call for a moratorium, launching even the European Citizens' Initiative #ReclaimYourFace.

In March, a survey revealed that most Europeans (55 percent) oppose the use of facial recognition in public spaces.

Site Section

  1. Freedom & Democracy

Related stories

  1. Facial-recognition moratorium back on EU agenda
  2. EU warned over fast-tracking facial recognition
  3. Pandemic speeds calls for ban on facial recognition
  4. EU considers new rules on facial recognition
Facial-recognition moratorium back on EU agenda

Members of the committee on civil liberties widely supported a moratorium on facial recognition for law enforcement purposes, just after the EU data watchdog backed earlier this week the ban on this technology in public spaces.

EU warned over fast-tracking facial recognition

A new report of the European Agency for Fundamental Rights calls for "a clear legal framework" to regulate facial recognition technologies, saying that collecting facial images of individuals without their consent can harm people's dignity.

Dutch minister draws fire on EU and tax-havens

Dutch finance minister Wopke Hoekstra should excuse himself from an EU decision on tax-havens after he was named in the 'Pandora Papers' revelations, a leading MEP has said.

News in Brief

  1. German Greens and CDU hold 'good' talks
  2. Lead MEP backs Ireland, Luxembourg on tech-giant regulation
  3. Greece wants EU fund to hedge volatile energy prices
  4. Slovenia police clash with anti-maskers on eve of EU summit
  5. MEPs ridicule EU tax-haven delistings
  6. France threatens to cut UK energy supply in fishing row
  7. French Church admits 'appalling' abuse of 330,000 children
  8. EU Commission unveils antisemitism strategy

United anti-Orban opposition pins hopes on primaries

The primaries have been organised by a newly-united opposition alliance, with voting taking place in person and online. Over 633,000 people have cast ballots - around 25 percent of all opposition votes cast in 2018.

Opinion

Why doesn't Babiš get same focus as Hungary and Poland?

In comparison to other EU members, the Czech government has escaped relatively unscathed. The populist governments in Hungary and Poland are facing serious consequences for testing EU tolerance on core democratic values.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNATO Secretary General guest at the Session of the Nordic Council
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCan you love whoever you want in care homes?
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed

Latest News

  1. MEPs worry Hungary siphoning EU funds through foundations
  2. Gazprom cuts gas to EU via Belarus by 70 percent
  3. MEPs back EU facial-recognition ban for police
  4. Romanian government out after no-confidence vote
  5. EU ready to impose more sanctions against Belarus
  6. Europe's military weakness is indefensible!
  7. We need Xi Jinping's 'thoughts' in our schools too
  8. Leadership race begins among EU liberals

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us