LGBTIQ rights: Hungary and Poland veto EU children's strategy

Hungary and Poland have vetoed an EU strategy paper on children's rights in their latest blow against the rights of sexual minorities.

Neither of the two countries wanted to sign the document at the EU Council in Brussels on Thursday (7 October) because it continued a paragraph saying LGBTIQ-children were especially vulnerable.

"We'll continue to resist the pressure of the LGBTQ lobby, therefore, we veto the Council conclusions on the European Commission's Strategy on the Rights of the Child!" the Hungarian minister for justice Judith Varga tweeted shortly after.

Doubling down, Vargas accused other member states of putting the rights of LGBTIQ-"activists" above those of children.

When asked about the fate of the children's rights project, justice commissioner Didier Reynders did not propose any solutions, saying all power lay in the hands of member states.

"The commission will continue to implement measures. The best solution is to have an implementation in all member states," he said.

The text on children had, prior to Thursday, already been provisionally agreed, but according to a diplomat who wished to remain anonymous, there was now a "good chance the document will end up in a drawer."

Gender and LGBTIQ-rights are enshrined in EU conventions, but over the past year nationalist-conservative rulers in Hungary and Poland have spearheaded a campaign to remove pro-LGBTIQ language from EU documents in a wide range of issues - from the gender pay-gap, to digital policy, and the Istanbul Convention on violence against women.

"[It is] disappointing that two member states choose their 'ideology' over the best interests of children, thereby blocking agreement on the EU children's rights strategy," the Dutch minister for the protection of justice, Sander Dekker, said.

"All children deserve protection, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation," he added.

"We hoped the Council would succeed as the terms gender and LGBTI are commonly agreed upon, but we knew it would be tricky," another EU diplomat, who asked not to be named, also told EUobserver.

It is unclear what will happen next. Slovenia, the current EU presidency, may try to push for a retry later this year, but those chances seem slim.

Slovenian minister of justice Marjan Dikaučič, who would be the man to do it, told press the rights of children would remain high on the agenda, but did not mention the rights of LGBTIQ children specifically.

Meanwhile, the country's prime minister, Janez Janša, tweeted his support to the Hungarian ministry:

"You have our full support. Children's rights are the very basis of the human rights concept. [The] LGTBTQ etc. lobby can do whatever they like with themselves, but: hands off from our children!", he said.

Polish government officials have been muted on the subject.

The country is currently embroiled in an escalating confrontation on rule-of-law with the commission and other member states, after the Polish Constitutional Court ruled that some parts of the EU treaty were in conflict with the country's charter.

In a strongly worded response, the commission reaffirmed that "EU law has primacy over national law, including constitutional provisions".

Meanwhile, earlier this week, MEP's who visited Hungary raised concerns over the possible misuse of EU funds in Hungary.

French Green MEP Gwendoline Delbos-Corfield, who led the seven-member delegation, said public EU funds ended up in the hands of private foundations, whose board members were often government allies, EUobserver reported on Wednesday.

Hungarian justice minister Varga described the visit as a "political witch-hunt."

The delegation was later described as a group of "five crazy women" by MEP Balázs Hidvéghi, who comes from Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán's Fidesz party.