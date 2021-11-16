Tuesday

16th Nov 2021

  1. News
  2. Freedom & Democracy

Flagship 5-Star 'citizen wage' under fire in Italian parliament

  • Giuseppe Conte has been president of the Five Star Movement since August - it now faces an existential crisis over parliamentary plans to cut its flagship policy (Photo: Consilium)

By

Listen to article

The Italian parliament's current reform of the 5 Star Movement's (M5S) keynote but controversial citizenship wage - aimed at watering it down - is bound to further raise tensions between the ruling coalition parties.

All the governing groups, even though allied with the M5S in prime minister Mario Draghi's cabinet of national unity, intend to radically change the measure, which currently pays up to €710 a month to the unemployed, turning it into a more pro-active labor-support policy that incentivises the jobless to find work.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • Comedian Beppe Grillo, here pictured in 2012, was one of the founders of the populist Five Star Movement (Photo: pasere)

The rightwing League party, supported by hard-right opposition Brothers of Italy, is spearheading the battle in parliament to dismantle the measure, and use part of the earmarked resources to instead fund tax cuts.

Recent investigations by tax authorities have brought to light a series of frauds on the citizenship wage, pushing political forces to review the measure.

According to several probes, annual fraud of around €40-50m from the total €8.8bn budget has been committed by some allegedly jobless - including criminals, mafiosi, owners of luxury cars, multiple properties, boutiques and yachts, and people who falsely declare several children in order to receive a higher benefit.

Last week the police stopped a gang about to defraud the state for another €60m. Following checks by tax authorities nearly 5,000 cases of fraud have been discovered this year, while roughly 15 percent of beneficiaries are not entitled to the wage.

The citizenship wage, a monthly income paid to the unemployed on condition they possess an Italian passport, has been the 5 Star Movement's flagship policy ever since it stepped on Italy's political stage in 2009, promising a salary to everyone.

In 2018 - thanks at least partly to the proposal - the M5S rose to power.

"This has been the cornerstone of our mission, a trigger of our birth and the reason why voters chose us. It's part of our identity. We won't allow any party to dismantle it and if they dare, we will block other key laws", one 5-Star member, who wished to remain anonymous, told EUobserver.

M5S leader Giuseppe Conte has repeatedly stressed that "nobody will take our scalp in sign of victory". However, over the next few weeks, the citizenship wage will undergo a radical transformation.

"It is preposterous that there are Italian pensioners who get €500 per month, while many jobless receive up to €700 just because they're Italian, and some are not even entitled to such benefit" according to a League party official, speaking non-attributed.

The re-financing of the citizenship income has been inserted in the budget document for 2022, currently under discussion in parliament.

The League has already presented amendments to water-down the measure, and shift part of the resources to fund what it sees as more pro-growth policies.

League wants 'flat tax' instead

"The budget law has earmarked some €8.8bn to re-fund it but we have the numbers to make sure a significant part of that amount goes into tax cuts for workers and firms. Our ultimate goal is to re-introduce a flat tax for workers earning up to €100,000 per year", said the League official.

"The battle in parliament has just begun, and we have many weeks ahead to stop more frauds from being committed by so-called 'jobless' who are stealing public money and living off taxpayers' money", he added.

Parliament now has a month to finalise and clear the budget document, before it is forwarded to the European Commission by year-end.

Meanwhile, the Democrat party intends to reform the 5 Star measure by boosting the role of local authorities in liaising between job offers and demand.

"Clearly many things aren't working with the actual rules. We need to make sure that controls by authorities are made before the monthly cheque is paid out, not at a later stage, and boost the efficiency of recruitment centres that have so far failed. We need a brand new welfare framework which incentivises the jobless to actively look for a job, instead of sitting around all day long", said one Democrat.

Sources argued that the citizenship wage has already been detrimental to Italy's labour market, creating a "perverse mechanism" whereby it is easier to remain unemployed and receive €700 per month.

Another negative outcome, they say, has been the increase in black market jobs that allow beneficiaries to evade tax while simultaneously receiving the citizenship wage.

According to the current scheme, beneficiaries can decline an offer from a job centre up to three times, if deemed not suitable or if the workplace is far from their home or in another region. They can also write in their application form that they are "not immediately available."

The budget document has already toughened the citizenship-wage rules.

It will lower the monthly cheque (still to be defined, but would be a set amount progressively lowered each month), and cut the number of declinable job offers to just one. Additionally, if a member of one family finds a job the benefit will be cut for the others. Applicants who do not confirm their immediate availability to work will no longer be considered.

A special parliament committee has been set-up to identify how to further improve the scheme and strengthen its controls. The professional figure of a so-called 'navigator', who liaises between the jobless and employment centres - which has proven inefficient - will also be cut.

Ruling and opposition parties have the required majority in parliament to further weaken the citizenship income and toughen its requirements.

One former 5 Star MP, who recently quit the party, again speaking unattributed, warned "without the citizenship wage the M5S will be left with a handful of dust. Supporters will abandon them. It'll be their end".

Author bio

Silvia Marchetti is a Rome-based freelance reporter. She covers finance, economics, travel and culture for a wide range of international media.

Site Section

  1. Freedom & Democracy

Related stories

  1. Is Rome mayor election death-knell for 5-Star Movement?
  2. Wobbly Italy gets first EU billions of pandemic aid
  3. 'Prison island' birthplace of EU reborn as think-tank venue
  4. The exploited Sikh labourers babysitting Italy's buffalos
Is Rome mayor election death-knell for 5-Star Movement?

With 22 candidates running for the 'Eternal City' - of which 18 are fringe outsiders who do not stand a chance (such as a bus driver, an estate agent and airplane pilot) - the real competition is down to four.

Feature

'Prison island' birthplace of EU reborn as think-tank venue

Santo Stefano is being revived through a €70m refurbishment project to turn it into a high-level European think-tank, academy and open-air museum aimed at boosting the European integration project by training 'enlightened' EU youth, scholars and politicians.

Feature

The exploited Sikh labourers babysitting Italy's buffalos

The migrant workers are exploited (by landlords and dairy-businessmen) like slaves. They work up to 14-hours per day, every single day non-stop without any leave, for barely €400 per month. If they get injured, their bosses hide these incidents.

EU Commission promises only minor update on transparency

Efforts to update and revise 20-year old EU transparency rules on document-access have been delayed for years - in part, because of the Council, representing member states. The European Commission has opted for internal guidelines, which are currently being drafted.

New Hungarian opposition head seeks Orbán 'regime change'

Péter Márki-Zay said winning will be an uphill battle, as Viktor Orbán's moves to redraw constituencies, stifle free media, erode the independence of the judiciary, and "unlimited" financial resources, all favour the illiberal incumbent.

News in Brief

  1. Russians flock for EU jabs in Croatia
  2. Former French PM Fillon appeals five-year sentence for corruption
  3. Hungarian court next to stress-test EU law
  4. Belgium to accelerate decision on tighter Covid measures
  5. Environment agency: cleaner air would have 'saved 178,000 lives'
  6. MEPs press EU Commission to improve written responses
  7. Hungary's Constitutional Court hears challenge to EU court
  8. Iraq to start repatriating citizens from Belarus

Column

'Brussels So White' needs action, not magical thinking

A commitment to fighting racism cannot go hand in hand with 'Fortress Europe' policies which demonise black, brown and Muslim refugees and migrants or with rights violations linked to Frontex pushbacks.

No place for Polish 'war' rhetoric, Commission says

The EU Commission says war rhetoric has no place between member states, following an interview by Poland's prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who warned the Brussels executive not to "start the third world war" by withholding EU funds.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNew report reveals bad environmental habits
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersImproving the integration of young refugees
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNATO Secretary General guest at the Session of the Nordic Council
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCan you love whoever you want in care homes?
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals

Latest News

  1. EU blames Putin for rising tension on Belarus and Ukraine
  2. 'Blah blah blah'?: Five takeaways from Glasgow's COP26
  3. 'Royal Dutch Shell' to ditch Netherlands for UK
  4. EU tells Switzerland: 'It takes two to tango'
  5. EU Commission promises only minor update on transparency
  6. Flagship 5-Star 'citizen wage' under fire in Italian parliament
  7. Will EU stop its investment bank hiding a third of its lending?
  8. The Covid-19 pandemic took everyone by surprise

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us