Top EU court OKs funding cuts for rule-breaking states

The EU's top court on Wednesday (16 February) gave the green light to the EU to suspend funds to states like Poland and Hungary that break rule of law principles.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) dismissed a challenge by the Warsaw and Budapest governments against new powers granted to Brussels to freeze payments.

The court said the new powers do not go beyond the treaties nor create parallel sanctions structures.

The judgement puts pressure on the EU Commission to start the process of suspending funds to Poland and Hungary — two countries where nationalist governments are under scrutiny for rolling back judicial independence and eroding democracy.

Hungary and Poland say the scrutiny is unmerited, and instead claim the EU is imposing liberal values on their more conservative societies.

All eyes now turn to the European Commission, which is expected to launch the so-called rule of law mechanism that was approved on Wednesday by the court and that leads to the suspension of funds.

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the judgement. But she sought to row back against pressure to use the new procedure immediately.

It would take "weeks" to prepare "guidelines providing further clarity about how we apply the mechanism in practice," she cautioned in a statement.

Von der Leyen, who will miss a debate in the European Parliament later on Wednesday on the issue, made no mention of Hungary and Poland in her statement.

In a joint letter, five European Parliament groups - from centre-right to far-left - called on EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to defend EU law and take all necessary measures.

Hungary has lost a legal challenge against a European Parliament vote that opened the way for the Article 7 sanctions probe into the erosion of democratic standards under prime minister Viktor Orbán's rule in the country. Budapest queried the abstentions.

The Brussels-based European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) warns the software could lead to an unprecedented level of intrusiveness into citizens' private lives and shake the foundations of a free-thinking society.

Hungary monitors not enough to stop first 'rigged' election in EU

The OSCE request to send a full election-observation mission to monitor Hungary's election is an important step towards guaranteeing its integrity. Now OSCE member states must step up and send observers in appropriate numbers, otherwise it's a missed opportunity.

Faux woke wars must not derail EU anti-racism plans

For many politicians in France, Europe is in the midst of a no-holds-barred culture war in which the real enemy is not Russia or China but with emboldened woke fighters on a mission to demolish the "European Way of Life."

