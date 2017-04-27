Thursday

27th Apr 2017

  1. News
  2. Digital Agenda

EU telecom watchdog plan dead on arrival

  • Digital rights activists last year pleaded successfully with Berec to close loopholes in the EU's legislation on open internet (Photo: Arbeitskreis Vorratsdaten)

By

A European Commission proposal to upgrade a Riga-based forum of national telecommunications watchdogs into a more powerful EU agency lacks the required support in the European Parliament and member states, sources tell EUobserver.

“A majority of member states is reluctant to give more powers to Berec,” said a source close to the Council, the EU institution where representatives from the governments of member states meet.

Dear EUobserver reader

Subscribe now for unrestricted access to EUobserver.

Sign up for 30 days' free trial, no obligation. Full subscription only 15 € / month or 150 € / year.

  1. Unlimited access on desktop and mobile
  2. All premium articles, analysis, commentary and investigations
  4. EUobserver archives

EUobserver is the only independent news media covering EU affairs in Brussels and all 28 member states.

♡ We value your support.

If you already have an account click here to login.

Berec is the Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications, established in 2010.

It is currently mostly an advisory organisation, but received praise last year from digital rights activists when it provided guidelines on how to interpret the EU's new network neutrality principle. Net neutrality is the principle that internet providers may not discriminate against or throttle competing services.

The Berec guidelines were hailed as closing perceived loopholes in EU legislation on the openness of the internet, which had worried digital activists.

Berec consists, somewhat confusingly, of Berec - which does not have the status of agency - and the Berec Office - which is an EU agency, but the smallest of its kind.

Last September, the commission proposed that the two entities should be merged and given the status of an EU agency.

The commission said Berec is receiving ever more tasks in the move towards a Digital Single Market in Europe.

"It seems appropriate and necessary to build on this experience by turning both together into a fully fledged agency," the proposal noted.

The EU executive also proposed that Berec's annual budget should be increased from around €4 million to some €14 million, and to increase its staff from 27 to 60.

The commission's plan can only become law if it receives the support from the European Parliament, and the Council of the EU, but both institutions are reluctant.

“I fully support the development of Digital Single Market,” Latvian MEP Krisjanis Karins told EUobserver in an e-mailed reply.

Karins follows the legislative file for the centre-right European People's Party (EPP), the largest group in the EU parliament.

“However, I do not think that by simply creating an EU agency is the way to do it. Creating an agency will not create the single market,” he added.

Status quo 'functioning well'

Czech MEP Evzen Tosenovsky, from the mildly eurosceptical European Conservatives and Reformists group, is also opposed.

Tosenovsky has written the draft text of parliament's desired version of the legislation, in which he deleted the commission's paragraphs that established Berec as an agency.

“Your rapporteur believes that institutional upheaval should be avoided except when absolutely necessary,” wrote Tosenovsky, adding that the status quo “is functioning well”.

A source close to the parliament's second-largest group, the centre-left Socialists & Democrats, said that it was, “in principle,” in favour of setting up an agency, because it could bring greater consistency across the EU, but that it depended on what powers and tasks would be granted to Berec.

Estonian MEP Kaja Kallas (Liberals) is not satisfied with the status quo, “in particular with the existing dual structure” of Berec and Berec Office, her assistant told EUobserver.

But Kallas would like the focus of the discussion to be on Berec's role, not whether it should be an agency or not.

With such half-hearted support, it seems unlikely that the idea will get the go-ahead from the parliament.

The two EPP and ECR groups, expressing clear opposition, could gather a majority with the three far-left and far-right groups, which are very sceptical of increasing EU centralisation of power.

“It seems there is no majority,” Austrian MEP Michel Reimon (Greens) told EUobserver.

He also said that if Berec could “coordinate and set common European rules and enforce them”, that was more important than its legal status.

Meanwhile, member states also are reluctant to share more sovereignty with an EU agency.

The German senate, the Polish senate, both houses of parliament in the Czech Republic, and the parliaments of Malta and Cyprus all formally expressed their opposition to the creation of a Berec agency.

Lobbying target

Even digital rights activists say that, although a centralised EU agency could reduce fragmentation, there are also downsides.

“A pan-European regulator would be the prime target of every telecom lobbyist on the continent,” said Thomas Lohninger, a digital rights activist.

“Right now Berec is a room of discussion,” the net neutrality activist told EUobserver recently at a digital rights conference in Brussels.

“Berec is the sphere where they agree on the common interpretation, and it's quite fact-based. If Berec's decisions had an immediate impact on the pockets of multi-billion companies, they would certainly pay more attention to it.”

Lohninger also assessed that it was “politically not very feasible right now to argue for a stronger centralisation of Europe”.

Previous attempts failed

It was not the first time that the commission has tried to set up a strong central agency to operate as a watchdog over EU telecommunications policy.

In 2007, the commission had originally proposed a centralised authority. As now, there was no majority for it.

One possible motive for the commission to try again, is that it wants more influence.

The draft regulation said the agency's management board would consist of one representative from each member state, and two from the EU commission. Each management board member would have voting rights.

Currently, the commission has one representative at the management committee of the Berec Office, which is mainly there to provide administrative support to Berec.

At Berec's current board of regulators, the commission can only attend as an observer.

Site Section

  1. Digital Agenda

Related stories

  1. EP sticks to compromise rules on roaming and net neutrality
  2. Loose words sink EU net neutrality bill
  3. Leaders set to cherry pick EU digital strategy, again
  4. Sweeping changes to EU telecoms market agreed
Sweeping changes to EU telecoms market agreed

A ‘gentleman's agreement' on far-reaching changes to Europe's telecommunications sector between the three main institutions of the European Union was reached late on Monday, according to a spokesman for the European Commission.

EU targets Google in copyright reform

Publishers welcomed EU proposals for a new right that could see them take a bite out of Google's income, but some say the law could end up hurting Google's smaller rivals.

Analysis

Juncker's unrealistic promise of free wifi

The commission president said "every European village and every city" will have public internet access in 2020, but the statement was not backed up by any legally binding target.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ECR GroupSyed Kamall: We Need a New, More Honest Relationship With Turkey
  2. Counter BalanceParliament Sends Strong Signal to the EIB: Time to Act
  3. ACCARisks and Opportunities of Blockchain and Shared Ledgers Technologies in Financial Services
  4. UNICEFRace Against Time to Save Millions of Lives in Yemen
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDeveloping Independent Russian-Language Media in the Baltic Countries
  6. Swedish EnterprisesReform of the European Electricity Market: Lessons from the Nordics, Brussels 2 May
  7. Malta EU 2017Green Light Given for New EU Regulation to Bolster External Border Checks
  8. Counter BalanceCall for EU Commission to Withdraw Support of Trans-Adriatic Pipeline
  9. ACCAEconomic Confidence at Highest Since 2015
  10. European Federation of Allergy and Airways60%-90% of Your Life Is Spent Indoors. How Does Poor Indoor Air Quality Affect You?
  11. European Gaming and Betting AssociationCJEU Confirms Obligation for a Transparent Licensing Process
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region and the US: A Time of Warlike Rhetoric and Militarisation?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Free AllianceEFA MEPs Vote in Favor of European Parliament's Brexit Mandate
  2. Mission of China to the EUXinhua Insight: China to Open up Like Never Before
  3. World VisionViolence Becomes New Normal for Syrian Children
  4. International Partnership for Human RightsTime to Turn the Tide and End Repression of Central Asia's Civil Society
  5. European Free AllianceAutonomia to Normalnosc - Poland Urged to Re-Grant Autonomy to Silesia
  6. UNICEFHitting Rock Bottom - How 2016 Became the Worst Year for #ChildrenofSyria
  7. Malta EU 2017Green Light Given for New EU Regulation to Bolster External Border Checks
  8. ACCAG20 Citizens Want 'Big Picture' Tax Policymaking, According to Global Survey
  9. Belgrade Security ForumCall for Papers: European Union as a Global Crisis Manager - Deadline 30 April
  10. European Gaming & Betting Association60 Years Rome Treaty – 60 Years Building an Internal Market
  11. Malta EU 2017New EU Rules to Prevent Terrorism and Give More Rights to Victims Approved
  12. European Jewish Congress"Extremists Still Have Ability and Motivation to Murder in Europe" Says EJC President