Thursday

15th Sep 2022

  1. News
  2. Digital

Cyber-risk from Internet of Things prompts new EU rules

  • It is estimated that every 11 seconds there is a ransomware attack targeting an organisation across the globe (Photo: European Commission)

By

Listen to article

Manufacturers selling smart devices connected to the internet in the EU internal market will have to comply with certain cybersecurity standards under a new bill announced by the European Commission on Thursday (15 September).

Firms making digitally-connected items such as security cameras, toys, cars, fridges or even mobile apps, will face fines of up to up to €15m or 2.5 percent of their global turnover if found in breach of the new rules — but which still need the approval of EU countries and MEPs.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The new rules come amid widespread concern over the increasing number of cyberattacks and data breaches last year when remote work and lockdowns drove up worldwide internet traffic.

With more-and-more connected devices coming onto the market, these new EU requirements aim to minimise the cybersecurity risks that such devices entail.

"As we approach this era of Internet of Things where all of us will be almost permanently interconnected with devices and appliances, this [law] becomes more urgent than ever," said commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas.

New rules could reduce up to €290bn in costs from cyber incidents affecting companies, the EU executive said.

It is estimated that every 11 seconds there is a ransomware attack targeting an organisation across the globe — a dark criminal business with an estimated cost of €20bn in 2021. Overall, cybercrime had a global cost of €5.5 trillion in 2021.

"We need to protect our digital space," EU internal market commissioner Thierry Breton said, warning that an innocuous babysitting camera can be hacked by individuals or be used for espionage by third countries.

"You're supposed to use it to look after your dog or see what your children are up to. But who knows what is then done with that data, who can use it or who can exploit it?," he added.

Under new rules, manufacturers will have to take cybersecurity into account throughout the whole supply chain, listing all cybersecurity risks in order to inform consumers.

Notification inside 24 hours

They will also have to notify the EU cybersecurity agency (ENISA — European Union Agency for Cybersecurity) about any vulnerabilities or attacks within 24 hours once they are spotted, fix the incidents and provide users with security updates at least for five years.

"We try to rebalance the responsibility towards manufacturers who must ensure that they put in the market products that are digitally secure," said Schinas.

The draft law separates products falling under the scope of the legislation into two categories: namely, a group of some 10 percent of critical products considered "high-risk" and a larger group of other products considered low-risk.

Manufacturers of high-risk products, including critical software and industrial operating systems, among a long list of examples, will have to demonstrate to national authorities whether the specified cyber requirements relating to a product have been met. Firms producing low-risks products will be only requested to carry out a self-assessment.

If companies fail to comply with the rules, national authorities would be able to ban or restrict the entrance of such products onto the EU market.

Site Section

  1. Digital

Related stories

  1. EU seeks to capture the value of the Internet of Things
  2. EU sets new cybersecurity rules for wireless 'internet of things'
  3. EU e-privacy proposal risks breaking 'Internet of Things'
  4. Internet of Things: many uses but what about rules?

Brussels Bytes

EU e-privacy proposal risks breaking 'Internet of Things'

EU policymakers need to clarify that the e-privacy should not apply to most Internet of Things devices. The current proposal require explicit user consent in all cases - which is not practical.

EU parliament spyware inquiry eyes Italian firms

An investigation by Lighthouse Reports and media partners including EUobserver found Italian firms Tykelab and RCS Lab were using surreptitious phone network attacks and sophisticated spyware against targets. The findings have spiked the interest of MEPs already probing spyware abuse.

Investigation

NSO surveillance rival operating in EU

As European Parliament hearings into hacking scandals resume this week, an investigation led by Lighthouse Reports with EUobserver, Der Spiegel, Domani and Irpimedia reveals the unreported scale of operations at a shady European surveillance outfit.

Opinion

The Greek Watergate

In the European Parliament hearing into espionage against Greek politicians and reporters, the spied-upon journalists recounted their experiences — but the non-answers provided by the Greek government official were embarrassing, confrontative, and institutionally vacant.

Investigation

NSO surveillance rival operating in EU

As European Parliament hearings into hacking scandals resume this week, an investigation led by Lighthouse Reports with EUobserver, Der Spiegel, Domani and Irpimedia reveals the unreported scale of operations at a shady European surveillance outfit.

News in Brief

  1. Swedish PM resigns after election defeat
  2. EU curbs deep-sea bottom fishing to help marine eco-system
  3. Putin curries favour with China's Xi for 'balanced' Ukraine stance
  4. MEPs declare Hungary is 'electoral autocracy'
  5. Far-right party to join new Swedish government
  6. France not going into recession, minister says
  7. Google loses EU anti-trust case
  8. Government to let Danes postpone payment of rising energy bills

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”
  2. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  4. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis

Latest News

  1. Cyber-risk from Internet of Things prompts new EU rules
  2. Poland snubs EU Parliament's spyware probe
  3. What von der Leyen's 'State of Union' didn't mention
  4. Europe's democratic guardian Tiny Kox denies Russia spy links
  5. MEPs agree higher renewables targets, energy-savings
  6. EU's mammoth fiscal rules debate back on menu
  7. How to respond, if Moscow now offers peace talks
  8. Hungary 'no longer a full democracy', MEPs set to declare

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us