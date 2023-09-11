Monday

11th Sep 2023

  1. News
  2. Digital

Tech industry now spends €113m a year lobbying Brussels

  • Google, Facebook's Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft top the list of big lobbying spenders (Photo: Anthony Quintano)

By

Listen to article

Tech companies have increased their lobby power and are now spending some €113m a year to influence EU decision-making, a new study revealed on Tuesday (11 September).

In just two years, the tech industry's lobbying expenditure has increased from €97m to €113m — marking a significant 16.5 percent increase since 2021.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The report, based on the data from LobbyFacts, identifies a total of 651 companies, groups, and business associations in the sector that are lobbying EU digital policies in Brussels.

But the increase in lobby spending primarily concentrates on the top 25 companies, with Big Tech leading the way.

Only 10 companies are responsible for almost a third of the total tech lobby expenditure, with a budget of over €40m.

Google, Facebook's Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft top the list of big lobbying spenders.

Meta, which is the financially strongest tech company in the EU lobby register, has increased its lobby expenditure from €5.5m to €8m over the course of two years. Apple comes next, doubling its expenditure from €3.5m to €7m.

"This should be another wake-up call to curb the privileged access this sector has to the EU decision-making process," said Bram Vranken, a campaigner and researcher from Corporate Europe Observatory. "The dangers of Big Tech are increasingly clear".

These companies, he said, are built on business models that heavily depend on surveillance advertising and data extraction, algorithmic systems that magnify the spread of disinformation and harmful content, and AI programs that lack accountability and fairness.

"These numbers show how Big Tech is using its massive resources to water down any regulation which might rein in these abuses," Vranken said.

The EU has confronted the so-called digital 'wild west' with key legislation such as the Digital Service Act (DSA) and the Digital Market Act (DMA). Other flagship tech policies include the AI Act.

Last year, documents obtained by NGOs Corporate Europe Observatory and Global Witness revealed how Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and others tried to influence the outcome of trilogues on the DSA and DMA proposals.

The behind-closed-doors approach of trilogues is seen as especially beneficial for well-funded lobbyists.

"This increase in resources for lobbying with a simultaneous increase in market concentration in this sector is worrying," said Verena Leyendecker from LobbyControl, urging stricter rules for lobbying activities in the EU.

According to Transparency International, Big Tech consistently ranks among top lobbyists when it comes to engaging in high-level meetings with the European Commission.

Google, for example, has had 108 meetings with EU officials since the beginning of EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen's legislative term.

"It is essential that policymakers enforce a level playing field by providing equal access to less well-resourced organisations. Money should not equal access," Raphaël Kergueno from Transparency International EU told EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Digital

Related stories

  1. EU lists six tech giants as 'gatekeepers' under new law
  2. Saving the news from Big Tech
  3. The EU needs to foster tech — not just regulate it
  4. Big Tech's attempt to water down the EU AI act revealed
EU lists six tech giants as 'gatekeepers' under new law

A total of 22 "core platform services" provided by these six tech gatekeepers now have until March 2024 to comply with strict new EU rules — aimeed to promote fair competition and give users more power over their devices.

Analysis

Saving the news from Big Tech

Big Tech steals money from media, not content. Moving towards policy that addresses this fact can be one way to support the struggling news industry, shifting value to the press. Also, take on the apps.

Opinion

The EU needs to foster tech — not just regulate it

The EU's ambition to be a digital superpower stands in stark contrast to the US — but the bigger problem is that it remains far better at regulation than innovation, despite decades of hand-wringing over Europe's technology gap.

Opinion

Big Tech's attempt to water down the EU AI act revealed

The launch of ChatGPT has sparked a worldwide debate on Artificial Intelligence systems. Amidst Big Tech's proclamations that these AI systems will revolutionise our daily lives, the companies are engaged in a fierce lobbying battle to water-down regulations.

AI will destroy more female jobs than male, study finds

About four percent of global female employment is subject to potential automation through generative AI technologies, compared to only 1.4 percent of male employment. The trend is even more pronounced in high-income countries, a new study reveals.

AI will destroy more female jobs than male, study finds

About four percent of global female employment is subject to potential automation through generative AI technologies, compared to only 1.4 percent of male employment. The trend is even more pronounced in high-income countries, a new study reveals.

Column

EU lobbying clean-up — what happened to that?

Six months after Qatargate, as institutional inertia and parliamentary privileges weigh in, the sense of gravity and collective resolve have all but disappeared. MEPs show little enthusiasm for reform of the rules that today allow them significant outside paid activities.

Latest News

  1. Von der Leyen's State of the Union address This WEEK
  2. Tech industry now spends €113m a year lobbying Brussels
  3. Borrell in Tbilisi warns Georgia on Russia flights and rule of law
  4. Outcome of G20 meeting uncertain after Xi Jinping snub
  5. A decade of the European Endowment for Democracy
  6. Frontex chief hesitates launching operations in Africa
  7. New police station promised for Brussels-Midi amid drug problem
  8. Africa climate week proves continent not reliant on West

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  2. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  3. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators & industry experts at the 24th IMDRF session- Berlin September 25-26. Register early for discounted hotel rates
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  5. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  6. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  2. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics
  5. EFBWWEFBWW calls for the EC to stop exploitation in subcontracting chains
  6. InformaConnecting Expert Industry-Leaders, Top Suppliers, and Inquiring Buyers all in one space - visit Battery Show Europe.

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us