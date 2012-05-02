Ad
The EU's first cloud computing software is set to go online. (Photo: Jonathas Rodrigues)

First EU cloud software set to go airborne

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The EU's first cloud computing project is ready for use, according to a statement on Tuesday (May 1st) by the EU-funded Optimis project. The scheme will make its first cloud software available from 1 June to be downloaded from the Optimis website.

The Optimis programme has been developed by IT-company Atos in conjunction with software experts from a string of European universities. Developers say it will allow online service providers and businesses the opportunity to build and run th...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

