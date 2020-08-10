Schrems privacy ruling risks EU's ties to digital world

Last month, Europe's highest court issued a judgment that threatens to sunder Europe's digital ties to the world.
On its face, the decision is a rebuke of US surveillance practices and a blow to US exporters.
But the more enduring effect of this decision may be to isolate not the United States but Europe itself.
There is no easy or obvious solution to this crisis, but if the EU cannot find a way to ensure continued data...
Sam duPont is deputy director of digital at the German Marshall Fund.
