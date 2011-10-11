Cyber security: public problem, private answers

Each day the number of cyber attacks against individuals, corporations and government entities grow. As the profile of attackers rises above the nerd in a garage pay grade, the attacks become more vicious, pervasive and money/power oriented.
Policy makers everywhere are looking for viable structures to defend their people and economies.
In Europe we are seeing a network of "Computer emergency response teams" being set up with pan-European exercises taking place. This comes hot on ...
