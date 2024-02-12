The AI Act — a breach of EU fundamental rights charter?

The AI Act, which is now set to be finally adopted by MEPs in April, provides some specific rules for the use of emotion recognition systems (ERS) for law enforcement. For instance, police authorities deploying ERS are not required to inform people when they are exposed to these systems.

The use of AI systems that claim to infer emotions from biometrics (such as face, and voice) is only prohibited "in the areas of workplace and education institutions" (subject to an unclear 'safety' exc...