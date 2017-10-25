EU unsure how to 'make most' of AI

The 28 leaders of the EU's member states agreed last week that by "early 2018" there should be a "European approach to artificial intelligence".

They also said in the official summit conclusions that the EU needed "a sense of urgency to address emerging trends" such as artificial intelligence (AI).

This reference in the summit conclusions was sign that politicians attach great importance to AI as a means to maintain a competitive edge.

Perhaps one of the most clear and somew...