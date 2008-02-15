Ad
Commissioner Charlie McCreevy hopes to extend the term of sound recording from 50 to 95 years (Photo: EUobserver)

EU proposes to allow artists to collect royalties for 95 years

by Leigh Phillips,

Singers and musicians could almost double the period during which they can collect royalty fees, following an announcement by the European Commission on Thursday (14 February) that it intends to introduce proposals on the extension of copyright protection for performing artists.

Internal market commissioner Charlie McCreevy said he hopes to introduce a proposal to extend the term of sound recording from 50 to 95 years.

"I have not seen a convincing reason why a composer of music s...

