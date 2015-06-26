Ad
euobserver
Can EU rules keep up with digital development? (Photo: Sacha Fernandez)

Leaders set to cherry pick EU digital strategy, again

Digital
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

EU leaders discussed a European Commission plan for a digital single market at the second day of their summit on Friday (26 June), but there are already signs that member states prefer to pick and choose from the list of initiatives which was supposed to be a package deal.

If national governments do end up stripping down the strategy, presented by commissioners Andrus Ansip and Guenther Oettinger last month, it will be a repetition of ...

Digital

