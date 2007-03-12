Ad
The commissioner wants a change in the way Apple sells music through its online iTunes store (Photo: European Commission)

EU commissioner speaks out against Apple's online music store

by Helena Spongenberg,

EU consumer affairs commissioner Meglena Kuneva has criticised Apple's online music store iTunes saying consumers should have free choice of where they want to play their music bought on iTunes.

"Do you think it's fine that a CD plays in all CD players but that a song purchased from iTunes only plays in an iPod? I don't," Ms Kuneva stated in an interview with German weekly magazine Focus on Monday (12 March). "Something has to change," she added.

At the moment, music purchased thr...

