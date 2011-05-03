EU inventors happy to ditch 'wasteful' patent system

For Marc Dulst and scores of other entrepreneurs in the EU, the single European patent will arrive thousands of euros too late.

The Belgian inventor of a gadget that protects wine after the bottle has been opened, Dulst has spent €33,000 getting it patented in 13 of the EU member states. A patent across the remaining 14 would bring the costs to €45,000.

By contrast, he patented 'Qivino' - which works by maintaining the correct oxygen levels for the wine - for €16,000 in the US.