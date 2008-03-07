Google-Double Click merger raises privacy concerns

A €2 billion takeover by US-based search engine giant Google, of online advertising firm Double Click, is likely to be approved unconditionally by European antitrust regulators, according to three people close to the case.

Normally in such cases, the European Commission sends the given firms a list of formal objections with at least eight weeks' notice before a deadline in order to give the companies enough time to respond.

Business newswires are reporting that because the commiss...